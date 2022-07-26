“Law of return does not fail”

The next chapters of the soap opera “Pantanal” promise many surprises after the death of Tenório’s son (Murilo Benício), with revelations from Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) about the farmer’s fate. The mystical being will find Juma (Alanis Guillen) and will tell Jove’s lover (Jesuíta Barbosa) what happened to the boy. The information is from the column Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo.

It all starts when young Roberto (Cauê Campos) is murdered by a gunman hired by the villain to kill the Leôncio family. The plan doesn’t work and, then, the farmer will invent that the boy was killed by an anaconda to hide that his son was a victim of his mastermind.

In the following scenes, Juma will receive a visit from the Old Man, who finds her alone after the jaguar says out loud that he does not believe that an anaconda would have been the cause of Roberto’s death. The mystical being will appear saying that she is right, confirming that the boy was not a victim of the animal. She questions whether the Old Man helped the young: “Were you the one who caught the damn thread?”she wanted to know.

The Old Man confirms that he tried to help the boy: “I tried to save his life…”, the Old Man will reply, frustrated. Intrigued by the answer, Juma asks why she couldn’t. “Cause the law of return doesn’t fail… It’s stronger than my will or yours… It’s stronger than all of us”, he will say. The girl retorts and says that Tenório is the one who should have died. And then the mystical being will make a revelation: “The cursed one will have to carry this burden on his back… And he won’t leave this earth until he has paid for all his sins!”will prophesy the Old.