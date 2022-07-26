Learn 4 ways to eliminate intestinal gas quickly

The feeling of having gas trapped in the intestine is not good. In addition to causing discomfort and pain, the situation can result in swelling in the abdomen. The problem, however, does not need to persist as it can be solved in a simple way.

A common practice at these times is to drink fennel tea with lemon balm and walk for a few minutes. In this way, it is possible to stimulate the functioning of the intestine, eliminating gases naturally. Another option is to perform abdominal massages.

Causes

Gases are produced as the body breaks down food. As a result, they accumulate in the intestine. This process creates pressure in the abdomen, which needs to be relieved by farting and belching. The consumption of certain types of food, the use of medicines and some diseases can cause excessive flatulence.

Gas can get trapped in the intestines for a variety of reasons. Among them are:

Acid reflux;

Lactose intolerance;

Gluten intolerance;

Bad eating habits;

Too much fiber and too little water.

Also, this condition can be a sign of more serious illnesses. Ovarian and bowel cancer can cause gas to build up in the body. If the condition is frequent and does not resolve with changes in diet, a doctor should be consulted.

Solutions

There are several practices and strategies to solve the problem. Check out ways to eliminate trapped gases:

Press the abdomen: for this, you must lie on your back and bend your knees over your belly, putting pressure on the region. This is also a great option to eliminate gas in babies and children;

Do abdominal massage: another very efficient alternative is to do an abdominal massage, with gentle circular movements, in the direction from top to bottom, as if you were pushing the gases out of the body.

Drinking teas: drinking lemon balm tea with fennel and carqueja throughout the day is also a good option. This habit, in addition to eliminating gas, helps to reduce pain in the form of a twinge in the abdominal region.

Drinking laxative juices: having a glass of papaya juice with natural yogurt, prunes and oatmeal in the morning is a good strategy to start the day well and fight constipation. Just prepare the juice by hitting the ingredients in the blender and drink straight away, without sweetening. (With information from the Tua Saúde portal)