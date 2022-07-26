Learn why corporate volunteering is good for your career – 07/26/2022

Almost twenty years ago, Elisabete Flores Pagliusi began her career at the Suzano pulp and paper company as a secretary, after taking a sabbatical to take care of her newborn son. Many friends were surprised by the decision, after all, despite being a secretarial technician, she also already had a psychology degree. But her life and career purposes aligned with those of the company, and the professional didn’t think twice.

In a short time, he was already experiencing the company’s key values, such as transparency, respect, trust, entrepreneurship and leadership, not only within his daily duties but also when participating in corporate volunteer actions.

“With each activity, I developed more skills: empathy, resilience, creativity, innovation, communication, planning”, says Elisabete. “Until I was invited to work as an analyst in the area of ​​social responsibility.”

Thanks to her participation as a volunteer at Suzano, Elisabete Flores Pagliusi became the coordinator of the company’s volunteering and training programs. Image: Personal collection

The next step in the psychologist’s career was to assume, in 2010, the coordination of volunteering and training programs for the entire company, a position she holds to this day.

“When we think about the ideal profile of a professional within organizations, we are talking about someone who is skilled precisely in soft skills, in which volunteering offers an opportunity for development”, she believes. “It works as a kind of personal development plan and I’m proof of that.”

The theory confirms what Elisabete has experienced in practice. In the last decade, studies have proven that volunteering, helping other people, improves physical and mental health, the ability to establish relationships and also skills that can be useful for career development, bringing benefits to professionals and, consequently, to the companies.

“At Bradesco, we see volunteering as a win-win situation”, confirms Ednei Fialho Lopes, the bank’s socio-environmental responsibility coordinator, who has witnessed a growing engagement of employees in his program (in 2019, before the pandemic, there were 22,000 employees, a number that jumped to 38 thousand in 2021). “In the first place is our responsibility to the society in which we operate, but we also see this dimension of engagement with the company and the development of skills and relationships among colleagues.”

“When doing business with my clients, I realize the change that volunteer work has brought to my life”, says Leandro da Silva Sales, branch manager at Bradesco and a volunteer who led an action to take food in boats to riverside communities in Pará during the covid-19 pandemic. “I came to understand them a little more, and my listening became more active.”

Self-knowledge and diversity

Working in different environments and with people of different profiles allows professionals to understand each other better and even be able to act and make decisions and actions more efficiently.

Marco Aurélio Fonseca, vice president of sustainability at Ocyan, says that the company values ​​the professional skills that employees acquire by getting involved with volunteering. Image: Bruno de Lima

“It’s a turning point”, believes Marco Aurélio Fonseca, vice president of sustainability at Ocyan, in the oil and gas sector, which organizes corporate volunteer programs, such as Pedala Macaé, for the use of bicycles for entrepreneurship and urban mobility. “I’ve seen people who are shy and introspective who have come to position themselves better and become even more active after volunteering and that’s all we want for our company.”

For Felipe Barreiro, vice president of Medtronic Brazil, contact with different types of people and causes in volunteering makes professionals gain experience and experience diversity. Image: Personal collection

In this context, support for diversity also wins. “By working with different types of people and causes, the professional acquires experience to experience diversity”, says Felipe Barreiro, vice president of Medtronic Brazil, who works on Project 6, the company’s program focused on actions for people in social vulnerability.

“Respect for differences is one of the most important skills worked on in volunteer activities and that contribute to the improvement of the employee’s work performance in the company’s day to day”, says Ronaldo Dalcin, Northeast regional commercial director at Tokio Marine, volunteer at the internal program Sementes do Brasil, to facilitate the entry into the job market of young people in foster care.

collaborative network

In addition to the development of personal skills, corporate volunteer programs also contribute to the formation of a collaborative network within the organization. “It enhances the spirit of teamwork, after all, making the project work is not just up to you, and it encourages commitment, since, like any work or project, voluntary actions have schedules and deliveries”, reinforces Rebeca Andrade, responsible by Siemens volunteers.

This facilitates problem-solving work and accelerates the capacity for internal mobilization.

At VR, from the executive director of people, marketing and culture, João Altman, the agility to fulfill tasks to help victims of the floods in southern Bahia in 2021 mobilized several areas and generated learning for regular company activities. Image: Caue Diniz

“At the end of 2021, when floods devastated the south of Bahia, we wanted to help and, for that, we successfully and quickly performed a series of tasks, such as accrediting establishments to accept VR”, says João Altman, executive director of people, marketing and culture of VR. “This action developed a sense of urgency and mobilization of several areas, important characteristics not only in volunteering, and which will certainly make a difference in future activities.”

Another benefit of this network is that it allows employees from different areas and hierarchical levels, usually with little contact, to exchange ideas and network, including the possibility of discovering new interests for their own careers.

Finally, having in its workforce professionals who have developed empathy and resilience skills and who know how to communicate effectively and humanely gives companies the ideal conditions to foster changes and improvements in the climate and organizational culture, as well as to promote more humanized leaderships, points that are increasingly valued when it comes to attracting and retaining talent.

