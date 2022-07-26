“Let’s give the benefit of the doubt”

Sonia Abrão used her program on RedeTV! this Monday (25) to give an opinion about “Pipoca da Ivete”, a program presented by Ivete Sangalo on Globo yesterday afternoon (24). The journalist spoke about the debut of the attraction, and surprised by praising — Sonia is known for not hiding her opinions, even if controversial.

“They have a cast to fill our eyes, suddenly we’re going to give them the benefit of the doubt. I believe it can work out better than other bets for the schedule”, said the commander of “A Tarde é Sua”then highlighting the qualities of “Pipoca da Ivete”, such as the technical part, which won a separate comment.

According to Sonia, this was one of the best things about the attraction.: “A safe edition, a very well done edition. The program was recorded and didn’t lose its zest. It’s beautiful plastically”, she said, who did not fail to notice that the program will need adjustments: “It’s what we say, It’s too early for an evaluation. For a debut, it was better than we were expecting. Mission accomplished for the debut, you can take a breather and come with everything. We’re rooting for Ivete”, he concluded.

very positive audience

The attraction led by Boninho with a presentation by Ivete was very much awaited by fans of Bahia. For those who were worried about the audience that the show would have on its debut, good news: the preliminary data with the numbers of viewers was very positive for TV Globo.

According to information from the website “Observatório da TV”, “Pipoca” reached an average of 11.7 points at Kantar Ibope in São Paulo square, considered the most important for advertising purposes. The program reached a peak of 14 points and 24.2% participationleaving SBT in a distant second place, with 7.1 points.