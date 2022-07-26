Lisca wants to use a free week to reactivate Santos’ ‘offensive DNA’

After a marathon of games, Santos finally gained a longer window of time to work. After drawing with Fortaleza on Sunday, the team will only return to the field now on Monday, when they receive Fluminense. The period coincides precisely with the arrival of Lisca, who intends to reformulate the club’s way of playing.

Introduced to the squad last Thursday, the coach needed little time to identify some problems at Peixe. In addition to the error in logistics, he also intends to reactivate the alvinegro DNA. That is, the idea is to try to make the team more offensive, but without neglecting the defense.

“I want the Santos way, the face of Santos. An insinuating, aggressive team that attacks, but scores well. In today’s football, it’s not enough to just play forward. You have to know how to defend and attack. football. When you steal the ball and leave, and when you lose the ball too”, said the coach after the game against Fortaleza.

“I’m looking to make a more offensive game, a game of position, of aggression. We have a lot of content here. It’s not little. There’s a lot of content here in Brazil. At América-MG I got a lot of good people and I evolved a lot there. In reading of game, vocabulary, even with a long career, I really liked this passage. I want to pass on to the players the face of Santos. An audacious team, that attacks, scores, plays, circulates the ball, that has talent”, he added.

In recent games, Santos has been finding it difficult to be effective in attack. No wonder the team scored only eight goals in the last ten matches (average of 0.8 per match). In the 0-0 draw with Fortaleza, for example, Peixe finished only three times on target.

To try to improve these numbers, Lisca bets on the boys. With difficulties in making signings, Alvinegro’s squad is full of youngsters from the base and many of them already have the responsibility of being holders.

“Today (Sunday) came Ângelo, who is 17 years old, Balieiro, who is 19. Lucas Barbosa is 21. It’s a golden opportunity. Santos has this characteristic, this DNA. for young players”, he analyzed.

“My team is very young. The week to train will get better. We’ll improve the recovery, we’ll play at home. This week will serve for us to study Fluminense well, which is difficult, because it’s a totally different way, that any Brazilian coach plays”, he concluded.

Current ninth place in the Brasileirão, Santos faces Fluminense on Monday, at 20:00 (Brasília time), in Vila Belmiro, for the 20th round of the tournament.