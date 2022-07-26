Live-action movie gets behind-the-scenes video

Film features Famke Janssen and Sean Bean in the cast!

For the joy of some and the fear of others, Knights of the Zodiac will have a live-action adaptation. The franchise that was very successful around the world, especially in Brazil, will bring a strong cast – including names like Famke Janssen (X-Men) and Sean Bean (game of Thrones)– and a new version of the story. Now, to cheer up fans of the saga, a behind-the-scenes video of the film’s shooting was released at San Diego Comic-Con.

At the panel, it was confirmed that this version is a Hollywood take on Japanese manga. The plot follows the story of Seiya, a young orphan who is the great protagonist of the franchise. When a mystical force awakens within him, Seiya embarks on a journey to conquer Pegasus’ armor and choose his side in a battle for the fate of sienna (Saori Kido, in the original), a girl with divine powers.

On this journey he will be guided by Alman Kiddo, a character played by Sean Bean, who recruited young Seiya into his organization — founded after Sienna’s discovery. It is speculated that Famke Janssen will be the Amazon Eagle Marinewho has a very important relationship with Seiya, but she doesn’t appear wearing a mask in the behind-the-scenes video.

Now, the new teaser showed a little bit of what we can expect from the film. Watch below:

In the film’s cast, in addition to Janssen and Bean, we have Mackenyu arata, Madison Iseman, Diego Tinoco, Nick Stahl and Mark Dacascos. The project management is Tomek Baginskiwhich produces the series The Witcher from Netflix. The most recent screenplay for the film was written by Josh Campbell and Matt Stueckenin 10 Cloverfield Street. A new poster has been released confirming the premiere for next year.

Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya is produced in by Toei Animation together with the Chinese The Really Good Film Company and with Sony Pictures.

Knights of the Zodiac is scheduled to debut in 2023.

See too: