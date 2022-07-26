Long Covid may include hair loss and delayed ejaculation

Scientists at the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom have listed 62 symptoms that often appear in people who develop the so-called “long Covid”. In addition to some already known signs, such as coughing and shortness of breath, hair loss, ejaculation difficulties and decreased libido have also been observed.

Prolonged Covid is defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a set of 33 symptoms that usually develop within three months of a Sars-CoV-2 infection. The symptoms last for about two months, and there is no other explanation than post-Covid.

To reach these conclusions, the scientists analyzed the health records of more than 486,000 people who tested positive for the infection but were not hospitalized. The tests were done between January 2020 and April 2021, a time when the alpha variant was dominant in the UK.

The data were compared with those of about 1.9 million people who did not test positive for Covid-19. The full study was published in the scientific journal Nature Medicine.

According to the article, women, young people and people of color are more likely to develop Covid-19. Individuals of low socioeconomic status, smokers and people who are overweight or obese also enter the risk group for the prevalence of symptoms.

Loss of smell, shortness of breath, chest pain and fever were among the main signs of the disease reported. About 14.2% of patients still had cognitive symptoms, including depression, anxiety, insomnia and mental confusion.

Erectile dysfunction, swelling of the limbs, hair loss, decreased libido and problems with ejaculation (such as delayed ejaculation and difficulties in ejaculating) were some of the news. The link between the occurrences and the viral infection is still unclear. In any case, knowledge of symptoms can help doctors better deal with patients, finding optimal treatments for people facing prolonged Covid.