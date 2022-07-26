Luan Santana gets engaged to Izabella Cunha, and the couple appears in a ring at a show

Luan Santana is engaged. The singer, who organized the event “Luan City”, last weekend in Goiânia, arrived at the venue wearing a wedding ring with fashion student Izabella Cunha, 26, from Minas Gerais. The two started dating in September of last year and are already planning marriage and children. The engagement was confirmed to EXTRA by a source connected to the couple.

In an interview with the magazine “Caras” in November, Luan, 31, said he asked the young woman on a date on “Criança Esperança” day, at the end of August and in a very unusual way. “I was tired and ready to sleep”, he said, who received a “yes” from the student.

“We’ve been seeing each other for two weeks and we’ve already started thinking about the wedding, the honeymoon and even the children we want to have. We want at least five.”

Their love is so deep and beautiful that it even served as inspiration for Luan to write the song, “Ilha”. Surprisingly, he showed the song to his girlfriend, who melted: “It’s the most perfect he’s ever written,” she said.

This is the second time Luan gets engaged. He ended his engagement with fellow Fashion student Jade Magalhães at the end of 2020, after 12 years of relationship.

Luan Santana and Izabella Cunha wear wedding rings at “Luan City”, in Goiânia Photo: Reproduction-Instagram-Video

Singer held festival in Goiânia

With shows by Murilo Huff, Diego and Victor Hugo, Matheus Fernandes and the party’s owner himself, Luan Santana launched his Luan City Festival over the weekend, in the parking lot of Serra Dourada, in Goiânia.

Excited, the singer recalled the beginning of his career and dedicated to his mother, Marizete Santana, the grandeur of the project. In the audience, also touched by the moment, sister Bruna and father Amarildo.

The bride Izadora Cunha chorused the artist’s greatest hits. The first show started at 4:30 pm, under the command of Matheus Fernandes, who rocked the crowd with songs like “Balanço da Rede”, “Coração Cachorro” and “Baby Me Attend”. Matheus also called the Portuguese phenomenon David Carreira on stage, who sang “Saturn”. Afterwards, Diego and Victor Hugo gave the event a romantic tone, accompanied by the audience in hits such as “Facas”, “Desblockado” and Assume a Gente”, a partnership with João Bosco and Gabriel. command of the stage, interpreting “Dois Enganados”, singing country classics and paying homage to Marilia Mendonça.

The host Luan Santana closed the festival and, for more than two hours, presented the fans with a special repertoire. Of the current ones: “Planned Error”, “Night Danger”, “Gypsy”, “Seu Doutor” and “Morena”. Great hits such as “Quando a bad beat”, “Choque Térmico”, “Sorria”, “Ilha”, with emphasis on the hits “Meteoro”, “Amar não é Pecado”, “Sinais”, “Acordando o Prédio”, ” Vengeance” and “Write there”. In love with the “modões”, the singer still revived country classics, such as “Wedding Invitation”, “Dois Corações e Uma História”, “Blue Nightclub” and “Vai pro Inferno”. In the end, he called Murilo Huff, Diego and Victor Hugo. Together they took the audience to delirium singing songs by their idols Chitãozinho and Xororó, Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano, Leonardo and Daniel.

The set was a show on its own, with games of lights and special effects, inspired by 1920s New York.

“I am fulfilled. It was the biggest show of my life in these fifteen years, it was a milestone in my career. The ‘Luan City Festival’ was more than a festival, more than a show in Goiânia, the moment I arrived at the place and saw the structure, I looked up and saw this immensity that gives the feeling of being in New York or Las Vegas. A movie played in my head, it was a very memorable day. The audience was part of a very special moment for me. And as a thank you for all these years of joy and love that my fans have given me, I dedicate it all to you. I dedicate it to my mother Marizete Santana, who made my first scenario with a lycra curtain and I created some effects, at the beginning of everything to her my mother, Marizete,” said Luan Santana.

