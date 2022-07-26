Luan Santana’s girlfriend, from Poços de Caldas, receives marriage proposal from the singer – ONDA POÇOS

Singer Luan Santana proposed to his girlfriend Izabela Cunha, who is from Poços de Caldas.

According to journalist Gaby Cabrini, from SBT, during the backstage of one of the biggest and most special shows of his life, the Luan City Festival, which took place in Goiania, the singer appeared super happy and emotional. To complete the suspicions, his girlfriend appeared with a solitary ring on her right hand and, also, exuding happiness.

According to Cabrini’s sources, the request took place in a simple, super romantic and unusual way, at Luan Santana’s studio, in Barueri, São Paulo.

The singer would have asked Izabela to get some snacks that he had kept in a drawer. When the girlfriend went to pick it up, she realized she had a different package and questioned what it was. So the artist asked her to open it. When the girl realized it was a ring, he asked: “Will you marry me?”, he said.

