Luan Santana’s girlfriend, from Poços de Caldas, receives marriage proposal from the singer – ONDA POÇOS

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Luan Santana’s girlfriend, from Poços de Caldas, receives marriage proposal from the singer – ONDA POÇOS 1 Views

Singer Luan Santana proposed to his girlfriend Izabela Cunha, who is from Poços de Caldas.

According to journalist Gaby Cabrini, from SBT, during the backstage of one of the biggest and most special shows of his life, the Luan City Festival, which took place in Goiania, the singer appeared super happy and emotional. To complete the suspicions, his girlfriend appeared with a solitary ring on her right hand and, also, exuding happiness.

According to Cabrini’s sources, the request took place in a simple, super romantic and unusual way, at Luan Santana’s studio, in Barueri, São Paulo.

The singer would have asked Izabela to get some snacks that he had kept in a drawer. When the girlfriend went to pick it up, she realized she had a different package and questioned what it was. So the artist asked her to open it. When the girl realized it was a ring, he asked: “Will you marry me?”, he said.

Receive the news through the official group of Onda Poços journalism on your WhatsApp. Don’t worry, only our administrators will be able to make publications, thus avoiding inappropriate and inappropriate content. Click on the link –>https://chat.whatsapp.com/GMK3nBufyJn2OIzELLzyb5

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

‘He kicked me like a can, I didn’t need that’, vents fan who was assaulted by Filipe Ret

Photo: Social Networks Since last Saturday (23), singer Filipe Ret has been heavily criticized on …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved