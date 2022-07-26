Lula and Kalil confirm act at Praça da Estação, in BH – Politics

Alexandre Kalil (PSD) confirms act with Lula in BH for August (photo: Ricardo Stuckert/Disclosure) Candidate for the government of Minas Gerais, Alexandre Kalil (PSD) confirmed that his ally in the elections, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), is coming to Belo Horizonte on August 18th. The public act will take place at Praça da Estação, in the center of the Minas Gerais capital.

Kalil gave the information during a political meeting, in Contagem, Grande BH, on Monday night (7/25). Through social media, he shared the announcement.

“First I’ll tell you: president @LulaOficial is coming to BH on the 18th! And we are going there, in Praça da Estação, to have a beautiful party to welcome you #EquipeKalil #ColaNoKalil”, wrote the politician on Twitter.

Lula intends to travel to the interior of MG

Heading the articulation of Lula’s agendas in Minas is federal deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT), coordinator of the presidential campaign in the state. Another objective was to organize a trip for Luiz Incio to the interior of Minas Gerais.

“Minas is a priority for Lula. It is impossible to change the reality of Brazil without changing the reality of Minas. Therefore, this alliance with Kalil makes this alignment of reconstruction of the country”, said the congressman.

On the route of Lula’s eventual priplo through Minas is Ipatinga, in Vale do Ao. The municipality is one of the bases of Senator Alexandre Silveira (PSD), a reelected candidate with the support of the PT.

“The idea that Lula can travel through the North of Minas, Vale do Ao, Governador Valadares, Vale do Rio Doce, Mucuri and Jequitinhonha. We have already been to Zona da Mata, Regio Metropolitana and Tringulo”, explained Reginaldo.

In May, Lula was in Juiz de Fora, BH and Contagem. The following month, she passed through Uberlndia.