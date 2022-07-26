Lula’s advantage over Bolsonaro in the second round is 17 points, says Ipespe

Ipespe poll released this Monday 25th shows that former president Lula (PT) leads the electoral race with 44% of voting intentions. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears next, with 35%.
PDT candidate Ciro Gomes has 9%, Simone Tebet (MDB) has 4% and André Janones (Avante) has 2%. Pablo Marçal (Pros) and Luiz Felipe d’Avila (Novo) were cited by 1%. The other candidates did not reach 1%.
To get the results, 2,000 people were interviewed by phone between July 20th and 22nd. The survey, commissioned by XP Investimentos, was registered with the Electoral Court under the number BR-08220/2022. The estimated maximum margin of error is plus or minus 2.2 percentage points, with a confidence interval of 95.45%.
In the previous poll, taken in June, Lula beat Bolsonaro by 45% to 34%.
In the second round, Lula and Ciro Gomes would win Bolsonaro, according to the survey. The PT would defeat the former captain by 53% x 36% and the pedestrian would surpass the current president by 46% to 41%.
Scene 1
- Squid – 53%
- Bolsonaro – 36%
- White/Null/Wouldn’t vote/Undecided – 11%
Scenario 2
- Squid – 53%
- Ciro Gomes – 29%
- White/Null/Wouldn’t vote/Undecided – 19%
Scenario 3
- Squid – 55%
- Tebet – 23%
- White/Null/Would not vote/Undecided – 22%
Scenario 4
- Ciro Gomes – 46%
- Bolsonaro – 41%
- White/Null/Would not vote/Undecided – 13%
Scenario 5
- Bolsonaro – 41%
- Tebet – 39%
- White/Null/Would not vote/Undecided – 21%
See the full survey:
IPESPE_PESQUISA_25_JULY