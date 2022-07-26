Lula’s advantage over Bolsonaro in the second round is 17 points, says Ipespe

Ipespe poll released this Monday 25th shows that former president Lula (PT) leads the electoral race with 44% of voting intentions. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears next, with 35%.

PDT candidate Ciro Gomes has 9%, Simone Tebet (MDB) has 4% and André Janones (Avante) has 2%. Pablo Marçal (Pros) and Luiz Felipe d’Avila (Novo) were cited by 1%. The other candidates did not reach 1%.

To get the results, 2,000 people were interviewed by phone between July 20th and 22nd. The survey, commissioned by XP Investimentos, was registered with the Electoral Court under the number BR-08220/2022. The estimated maximum margin of error is plus or minus 2.2 percentage points, with a confidence interval of 95.45%.

In the previous poll, taken in June, Lula beat Bolsonaro by 45% to 34%.

In the second round, Lula and Ciro Gomes would win Bolsonaro, according to the survey. The PT would defeat the former captain by 53% x 36% and the pedestrian would surpass the current president by 46% to 41%.

Scene 1

Squid – 53%

Bolsonaro – 36%

White/Null/Wouldn’t vote/Undecided – 11%

Scenario 2

Squid – 53%

Ciro Gomes – 29%

White/Null/Wouldn’t vote/Undecided – 19%

Scenario 3

Squid – 55%

Tebet – 23%

White/Null/Would not vote/Undecided – 22%

Scenario 4

Ciro Gomes – 46%

Bolsonaro – 41%

White/Null/Would not vote/Undecided – 13%

Scenario 5

Bolsonaro – 41%

Tebet – 39%

White/Null/Would not vote/Undecided – 21%

See the full survey:

IPESPE_PESQUISA_25_JULY