Magalu has 100 spots open: in person and remote!

Despite appearing to be in financial trouble since the beginning of the pandemic, especially based on the stock price drop, Magalu continues to hire. This happens through Magazine Luiza’s technology and innovation laboratory, called LuizaLabs.

The laboratory is responsible for creating products and services for the brand, focusing on retail and customer experience. In general, the working professionals are engineers and developers. So, to learn more and sign up, check out below.

Magalu has more than 100 open positions in remote and face-to-face modalities

Thus, Magalu has already announced the creation of new job openings in the LuizaLabs team. There are more than 100 vacancies in opportunities focused on the technology sector. Hiring is for all modalities, that is, remote, face-to-face or even hybrid work regimes.

Finally, Magalu guarantees greater flexibility in working hours, in addition to benefits such as scholarships, medical assistance and others. Some vacancies are exclusively for people with disabilities, and others for women. In the case of on-site vacancies, you must be available to work in the laboratory in São Paulo.

If you are interested and want to sign up for the Magalu process, you should access Magazine Luiza’s careers website. Among the vacancies are opportunities for information security analyst; senior developers, mobile or full; tech lead; full stack programmer; between others.

