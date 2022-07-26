Magazine Luiza offers group purchases with up to 60% off

At Compra Junto it is possible to find several products that have a promotional price when reaching the minimum number of buyers

Magazine Luiza’s SuperApp has a new functionality, it’s Compra Junto, where you can find products from different categories that have a promotional price when reaching the minimum number of buyers, with discounts that can reach 60%.

Through Compra Junto it is possible to share active offers with friends and family who also want a specific product. Thus, there are more chances of reaching the minimum number of participants to get the discount. The functionality is free, just be logged into Magalu’s SuperApp.

How to participate in Compra Junto Magalu?

Compra Junto promotions have a duration time and a target number of people interested in purchasing the same product.

In this way, when the consumer is interested in the promotion, Magazine Luiza reserves the value of the product on each customer’s credit card, until the group is formed.

In view of this, upon reaching the minimum number of people, the offer is released and the payment is finalized. Therefore, it is not necessary to wait until the group finalizes to take advantage of the offer. Because, when the minimum number of people is reached, the customer already has the discount released. If the minimum number of people is not reached, no amount is charged to the customer.

What products are part of Compra Junto?

Compra Junto offers several products in different categories and price ranges available at Magazine Luiza and at partner stores that sell on the marketplace. New products are added to Buy Together periodically. That’s why it’s important to download the SuperApp (available for Android and iOS) to have access to daily offers.

Therefore, the products purchased at Compra Junto will be delivered nationwide by Magazine Luiza or the partner seller. Also, many of them can be picked up for free at one of the physical stores.

Can I use discount coupons at Buy Together?

In principle, it is not yet possible to use coupons to get an additional discount on products available on Compra Junto. Furthermore, all groups are created and organized by Magazine Luiza itself, and cannot be created by customers.

