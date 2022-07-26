Makro is close to closing the sale of stores to Grupo Muffato and leaving Brazil – Money Times

An agreement for the sale of 24 wholesaler stores Makrocontrolled by the Dutch group SHV, for the Muffato Group can be settled in the coming weeks, found the Economic value.

According to the newspaper, the transaction includes the points of sale, the company’s headquarters and the distribution center located in Cajamar (SP).

The sale, if completed, marks the entry of Muffato in the capital of São Paulo.

The Dutch group valued the transaction at around R$ 3 billion.

End of Makro in Brazil

The divestment of Makro’s remaining stores comes at a time when the food retail sector, especially the cash and carry segment, intensifies competition.

In 2020, Makro sold most of its stores to the Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3). At the time, 29 units were sold for R$ 1.95 billion.

Makro ended up getting rid of a few more stores, maintaining at the time the 24 remaining points of sale in São Paulo. Once the agreement with Grupo Muffato is reached, Makro will cease to operate in Brazil.

Makro has been operating in the Brazilian market since 1972, but also operates in three other South American countries: Argentina, Colombia and Venezuela.

Grupo Muffato, potential buyer of the 24 remaining stores of the brand, appeared in the 70s, in Paraná. Among its operations, Muffato has two wholesalers, four distribution centers, gas stations, two e-commerce stores (Shopfato and Super Muffato), two malls (Total, in Ponta Grossa, and Parque Shopping, in Presidente Prudente), in addition to from TV and Radio Tarobá.

Administrator of the brands Supper Muffato and Max Atacadista, the latter focused on the cash and carry segment, Muffato operates in 31 cities in Paraná and in the interior of São Paulo.

Around 11:25 am this Monday (25), the shares of the assaí (ASAI3) and Carrefour rose 2.11% and 0.7%, to R$15.98 and R$17.05, respectively.

O Sugar Loaf (PCAR3) was the highlight of the session, with losses of 4.2%, at R$ 16.19.

