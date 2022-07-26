Man shot to death in tattoo parlor

At the crime scene, forensics recovered 14 cartridges and 9 projectiles from a 9 mm caliber weapon. (photo: reproduction)

A man was shot dead and two were injured in a shooting inside a tattoo parlor, in the early hours of Tuesday (7/26), in Ribeirão das Neves, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte.

According to the Military Police, the store owner and two customers were in the establishment at the time of the crime. The three were rescued and taken to the Justinópolis UPA.

Rafael Aurélio Gomes, 18 years old, died shortly after being admitted to the service. A tattoo artist was tattooing him when he was shot.

According to the PM, a local camera caught four men on two motorcycles passing through the street of the store and parking in front of the establishment.

The two who were on the back got off their motorcycles, entered the studio, fired their weapons and fled.

At the crime scene, forensics recovered 14 cartridges and 9 projectiles from a 9mm caliber weapon.

Police reported that Rafael made a post on social media inside the studio where he appeared with a lot of cash.

After the crime, no cell phone or money was found at the scene.

So far, no one has been arrested.

The Civil Police has been called and is investigating the case.