Man who killed influencer on live broadcast is executed in China

In China, a man was executed for murdering his ex-wife, the digital influencer known as Lamu, who was killed during live broadcast. The crime happened in 2020, and the victim had 90% of her body burned after a man set her on fire and gasoline.

Lamuwas a personality of the social network Douyin — the Chinese version of TikTok — and had hundreds of thousands of followers on her profile, where she shared some details about life in the mountains. The blogger lived in Sichuan Province, located in Southwest China.

Her videos showed her foraging for food in the mountain region, cooking and sketching humorous songs, always in traditional Tibetan clothing. Lamu he had almost 800 thousand followers on Douyin, and his publications already had a total of more than 6.3 million likes, as reported by UOL.

With the crime that took place in 2020, in which the ex-husband of Lamu, Tang Luset women on fire, a lot of discussion about domestic violence against women took place in China: a survey shows that one in four Chinese women has already suffered domestic abuse, and domestic violence was only criminalized in 2016.

The victim had previously informed the police of cases of violence suffered with her ex-husband at the time they were married, but the situation was treated only as a ‘family matter’.

The crime at the time

In June 2020, Lamu divorced from Tang Lu, a man the court even considered to have a history of violence against women. However, three months later, during a live stream of the influencer, he doused her with gasoline at her father’s house and set it on fire.

The blogger had about 90% of her body burned and died two weeks later, which sparked a great uproar across China and sparked a debate about violence against women in the country. Thousands of followers of Lamu on Douyin posted messages on their profile, while other netizens called for justice with hashtags that were later censored.