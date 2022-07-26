Man who murdered ex on fire on live broadcast is executed in China

A man of Chinese nationality was executed for murdering his ex-wife. In the crime, the man doused the woman with gasoline and then set it on fire. The entire action was broadcast live over the internet. The victim, known as Lamu, was a digital influencer on the social network Douyin, a Chinese platform similar to TikTok.

Lamu lived in Sichuan, in southwest China, and belonged to the Tibetan ethnic minority. Before divorcing her husband, Tang Lu, the woman would have gone to the police to report the violence she has suffered since they got married. However, authorities said the case was a family matter.

In June 2020, the woman divorced Tang Lu. About three months later, the man murdered her. Lamo was attacked during a live in the kitchen of her father’s house. Hundreds of people heard her scream before the broadcast was interrupted. The man doused it with gasoline and set it on fire.

The victim’s sister was the one who found her and took her to a health unit. The influencer suffered burns on 90% of her body and could not resist the injuries, dying after two weeks. Lamu left two children.

Prior to the murder, the couple had previously separated. The first time, Tang Lu forced Lamu to resume their relationship after trying to murder the couple’s children.

The influencer had almost 800,000 followers on social media. Lamu shared their simple rural lifestyle, such as foraging in the mountains and cooking. China criminalized domestic violence in 2016, but the crime remains common, particularly in rural areas.

