Manchester United lends Yan Couto to Spanish football

Right-back Yan Couto is on the list of the best under-21 players in the world

Brazilian right-back Yan Couto20 years old, is the only representative of the country in the Golden Boy trophy, which awards the best under-21 in the world. This award nomination is a recognition of the player’s good timing.

Cub of Coritiba, Yan Couto stood out with the shirt of Braga, from Portugal. The right-back belongs to Manchester City and was loaned to the Portuguese club to gain experience and international baggage.

After a great season, there was an expectation about the use of Yan Couto in the first team. But, it will not be this time that the Brazilian will be coached by Pep Guardiola. Spain’s Girona have announced the signing of Yan Couto.

Girona belongs to the City Group and has already been home to the Brazilian in the 2020/2021 season. It was the first European club defended by the full-back.

First visit to Girona

When Yan Couto was at Girona, he played 30 matches for the club. The contract, in this second passage, will be for one year. The contract with Manchester City runs until 2025.