Maraisa posts after Elon Musk says he ‘hasn’t had sex in centuries’: “You had to come meet me” – Who

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Maraisa posts after Elon Musk says he ‘hasn’t had sex in centuries’: “You had to come meet me” – Who 1 Views

Maraisa and Elon Musk (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram and Getty Images)

Maraisa and Elon Musk (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram and Getty Images)

Country singer Maraisa, 34, decided to send a message to none other than billionaire Elon Musk, 51, after the businessman denied rumors of an affair and revealed that he “hasn’t had sex in centuries”.

“Lonlon, we have a lot in common, you know?! You had to come here to Brazil to meet me! But in what way, right? You’re always working and so am I… difficult…
@elonmusk”, posted the twin and Maiara’s stage partner on her Twitter, on Monday night (25).

Musk was accused of having an affair with the wife of his friend and Google co-founder, Sergey Brin. According to the newspaper Wall Street JournalMusk and Nicole Shanahan would have met during the Art Basel event in Miami. Sergey and Nicole were already separated, but still living together when the alleged affair took place.

“This is total bullshit. Sergey and I are friends and we were at a party together last night! In three years, I’ve only seen Nicole twice – both times, with lots of people around. Not romantic,” Musk said.

Maraisa and Elon Musk (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram and Getty Images)

Maraisa and Elon Musk (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram and Getty Images)

Elon Musk denies rumors of affair with Nicole Shanahan and says he hasn't had sex in centuries (Photo: Reproduction / Twitter)

Elon Musk denies rumors of affair with Nicole Shanahan and says he hasn’t had sex in centuries (Photo: Reproduction / Twitter)

Elon Musk denies rumors of affair with Nicole Shanahan and says he hasn't had sex in centuries (Photo: Reproduction / Twitter)

Elon Musk denies rumors of affair with Nicole Shanahan and says he hasn’t had sex in centuries (Photo: Reproduction / Twitter)

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Magalu has 100 spots open: in person and remote!

Opportunities are mainly for the technology area, here’s how to apply Estimated reading time: two …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved