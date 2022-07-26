Márcio Fernandes reveals conversation with Bruno Leonardo after failure: “I was very depressed” | paysandu

– Bruno had been playing a very good, safe game. Giving a very good security in defense. In a misfortune, he ended up slipping and provided the goal of Figueirense.

After the final whistle, it was clear that the bicolor defender was shaken by the mistake. In fact, he has been accumulating failures during Serie C, which has cost the team points. Márcio Fernandes reveals that he talked to Bruno Leonardo after the game.

– I talked quickly in the locker room, I was very depressed, saddened. Here at Paysandu, when you win, everyone wins. When you lose, everyone loses. We didn’t lose, we won a point. These are things that happen in football. Now it’s time to raise your head and give this player strength. See what we can do to help and may he have the strength to carry on.

Asked if Bruno Leonardo will leave the starting lineup to be preserved, Márcio preferred not to advance any measures. The coach says that the athlete’s situation will be evaluated during the week.

“Right now, you can’t nail anything. Let’s go back to training, see how he reacts and make the decisions. If we think it’s better to preserve some, let’s do it. If we feel he can get back up in the championship, we’ll do it too.

Even with the tie, the bicolor technician saw a positive side in the result. For Márcio Fernandes, Figueirense grew in the match and Paysandu avoided taking the turn at home.

– The team was playing a great match, well balanced. Of course, after the goal we felt, we went through difficult moments. We could have taken the second goal later. We have to end up valuing that point, because if they had scored the second goal, it would have been fatal for us.

We have to raise our heads, we are on the way. We have three games to get two points. I think that with 29 (points) the classification is decreed, we have three games and we have total conditions to classify. — Márcio Fernandes, Paysandu coach

