Marisa has job openings in several regions

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Marisa has job openings in several regions 1 Views

Marisa, a women’s fashion retailer, has several job openings in several states of the country. Check out how to sign up!

Image: Disclosure / Marisa

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

180 telemarketing companies suspended for abuse in calls

Marisa, a women’s fashion retailer, has several job openings in Brazil. Opportunities are mainly effective, but it is also possible to register for the talent and chances bank for young apprentices. Thus, the states that are being contemplated by the vacancies are:

  • Amazon;
  • Ceará;
  • Holy Spirit;
  • Goiás;
  • Mato Grosso do Sul;
  • Minas Gerais;
  • Paraná;
  • Santa Catarina; and
  • Sao Paulo.

Marisa job openings

In view of this, the opportunities offered by the store are:

  • Full Corporate Communications Analyst;
  • Junior Marketplace Analyst;
  • Loss Prevention Analyst;
  • Junior Tax Analyst;
  • Client Advisor;
  • Client Advisor;
  • Administrative assistant;
  • Junior Administrative Assistant;
  • Service Assistant;
  • Loss Prevention Assistant;
  • Sales Assistant;
  • Visual Merchandising Assistant;
  • JR VM Assistant;
  • Customer Services Attendant;
  • Customer Services Clerk at Crediário;
  • Sales Clerk;
  • Talent Bank;
  • Mbank Consultant;
  • Supply Coordinator;
  • Global Sourcing Product Coordinator;
  • Transport Coordinator;
  • Mis and Planning Coordinator;
  • creditor;
  • Sales Operations Specialist I;
  • Credit Policy Specialist;
  • Specialist in Mis and Credit and Collection Planning;
  • stockist;
  • Store tax;
  • Junior store manager;
  • PI store manager;
  • Full store manager;
  • Customer leader;
  • Store leader;
  • Operations and logistics leader;
  • Sales leader in POS;
  • cashier;
  • cashier supervisor;
  • Customer supervisor;
  • store supervisor;
  • Customer service supervisor; and
  • Visual Merchandising.

benefits

Thus, in addition to the salary that varies according to the position intended and compatible with the market, those hired by Marisa will have access to the following benefits:

Woman loses labor lawsuit by dancing on TikTok
  • academies;
  • Medical and odontologic assistence;
  • Day off;
  • Discounts on store products;
  • language schools;
  • Just dress;
  • Partnership with higher education institutions;
  • Meal on site; and
  • Transportation vouchers.

Finally, those interested in the vacancies offered by Marisa can consult the requirements to participate in the selection process and register on the company’s employment platform.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So, follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Instagram, and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Disclosure / Marisa

I have a degree in Business Management Technology (Management Processes) from FATEC – Santos. Currently, I am taking a Licentiate in Letters at the Federal Institute of São Paulo. I am passionate about the Portuguese language and its diversity.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Chile very cheap! Flexible tickets to Santiago for just R$575 round trip

Leave Chile! Enjoy flexible air tickets to Santiago from just R$575 round trip. The price …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved