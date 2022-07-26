Marisa has job openings in several regions

Marisa, a women’s fashion retailer, has several job openings in several states of the country. Check out how to sign up!

Marisa, a women’s fashion retailer, has several job openings in Brazil. Opportunities are mainly effective, but it is also possible to register for the talent and chances bank for young apprentices. Thus, the states that are being contemplated by the vacancies are:

Amazon;

Ceará;

Holy Spirit;

Goiás;

Mato Grosso do Sul;

Minas Gerais;

Paraná;

Santa Catarina; and

Sao Paulo.

Marisa job openings

In view of this, the opportunities offered by the store are:

Full Corporate Communications Analyst;

Junior Marketplace Analyst;

Loss Prevention Analyst;

Junior Tax Analyst;

Client Advisor;

Client Advisor;

Administrative assistant;

Junior Administrative Assistant;

Service Assistant;

Loss Prevention Assistant;

Sales Assistant;

Visual Merchandising Assistant;

JR VM Assistant;

Customer Services Attendant;

Customer Services Clerk at Crediário;

Sales Clerk;

Talent Bank;

Mbank Consultant;

Supply Coordinator;

Global Sourcing Product Coordinator;

Transport Coordinator;

Mis and Planning Coordinator;

creditor;

Sales Operations Specialist I;

Credit Policy Specialist;

Specialist in Mis and Credit and Collection Planning;

stockist;

Store tax;

Junior store manager;

PI store manager;

Full store manager;

Customer leader;

Store leader;

Operations and logistics leader;

Sales leader in POS;

cashier;

cashier supervisor;

Customer supervisor;

store supervisor;

Customer service supervisor; and

Visual Merchandising.

benefits

Thus, in addition to the salary that varies according to the position intended and compatible with the market, those hired by Marisa will have access to the following benefits:

academies;

Medical and odontologic assistence;

Day off;

Discounts on store products;

language schools;

Just dress;

Partnership with higher education institutions;

Meal on site; and

Transportation vouchers.

Finally, those interested in the vacancies offered by Marisa can consult the requirements to participate in the selection process and register on the company’s employment platform.

