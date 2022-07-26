Market projects fall in inflation and rise in GDP, shows Focus bulletin

posted on 07/25/2022 19:45



(credit: Ed Alves/CB)

Inflation should follow the growth trend next year, according to a projection by the Central Bank’s Bulletin Focus. According to the new survey, which consulted economists from 100 financial institutions in the country to analyze Brazilian economic indices until 2025, other rates, such as the Selic rate, should decrease compared to current numbers, but still remain at high levels over the next few years. three years. In addition, the survey, released this Monday (25/7), shows that the financial market expects a drop in the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2023 and 2024, in addition to stability in the dollar exchange.

According to Focus, there is also an expectation for GDP growth still in 2022. The projection for the coming years, however, is less optimistic, due to the billionaire package approved by Congress.

The forecast is that the Brazilian economy will grow 1.93% in 2022, 0.43 percentage points more than last month. For the next two years – 2023 and 2024 – the high estimate fell, respectively, from 0.5% to 0.49%; and from 1.8% to 1.7% in seven days.

The economist and coordinator at the Institute of Public Law (IDP) in Brasília Mathias Schneid explains that GDP projections tend to grow this year. According to him, this can be explained mainly by the return of economic activity as a whole, by the decrease in unemployment and due to the increase in jobs.

“It is also natural that, returning to a balance, this GDP growth will be reduced for 2023. Thus, with the decrease in inflation, the government should resume the downward trajectory of the Selic rate. So, I also believe that for 2023 we will there will be a decrease in the basic interest rate”, stated Schneid.

For the exchange, the expectation is that the dollar will be even stronger, and with calculations that next year will be more stable.





Inflation

The weekly report confirmed the fall in the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), which tracks inflation in the country. According to the survey, the IPCA today registers 7.3%, a figure 0.24% lower than the value of last week. Remembering that, a month ago, the registered index was 8.27%.

The decrease in inflation, however, is not expected to remain constant until next year. This is the 16th report that states that, in June 2023, the IPCA will be 4.91%, and will increase by 0.29% at the beginning of July of the same year. In addition, Focus recorded that exactly one year from now, on July 25, 2023, the index will be at 5.3%, still lower than this year’s data.

In relation to the Selic, the Central Bank recorded that the basic national interest rate is 13.75% per year. A decrease in the index was also pointed out for the same period in 2023, which, according to the monetary authority, will be 10.75% pa For 2024 and 2025, the forecast is for an even greater fall, with 8% pa and 7.55 % pa, respectively. Despite the variations, the report points to a stability of the basic interest rate.

Next week, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) will define the percentage of increase in the Selic rate, which can rise by up to 0.5 percentage point.

* Interns under the supervision of Mariana Niederauer