“Maybe not the way they were designed”

Since the new version of the novel was announced “Pantanal”several internet users were curious about a controversial scene involving the pawn Alcides (Juliano Cazarré). In the first exhibition of the plot, in 1990, several internet users were ‘marked’ when they saw the castration of the pawn.

As revealed Bruno Luperi, the author of the new version of the plot, the scene will remain in the novel, but will undergo some small changes. The direction will make the mutilation, suffered by Alcies, be televised in a ‘lighter’ way, so as not to cause so much surprise in new viewers. “Nobody will see the soap if I answer everything (laughs). But some events have to happen, maybe not in the way they were conceived”he summarized in an interview with the newspaper O Globo.

According to information from the website “Na telelinha”, the scene will be guided by the eyes and thoughts of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira). The artistic director, Gustavo Fernandez, selected Davi Lacerda to direct the scene. Davi was responsible for the marriage of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) and Juma (Alanis Guillen).

In the original story, the confusion involving the pawn happens when Tenório discovers that Guta and Maria Bruaca are having relations with Alcides. Angered by the discovery, he tries to nip the evil in the bud, mutilating the pawn’s penis.