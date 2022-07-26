Mayors and other members of the PSB want to re-discuss support for Roberto Cláudio’s candidacy

The position of support of the PSB in Ceará to the candidacy of former mayor Roberto Cláudio (PDT) for the Government of Ceará has bothered party affiliates. This Sunday, 25th, members of the acronym were not satisfied with the presence of the state president of the acronym, federal deputy Denis Bezerra, at the PDT convention and decided to issue a manifesto requesting that the PSB re-discuss the electoral position in Ceará.

The document is signed by several leaders of the PSB who demand another position from the state party, which nationally supports the candidacy of ex-president Lula for the Presidency of the Republic through the Brasil da Esperança Federation, together with PT, PV, PCdoB, Psol, Network and Solidarity. In this sense, the socialists would side with the PT in Ceará, on the platform of the pre-candidate Elmano de Freitas (PT) for the Palácio da Abolição.

“We who make up the PSB always defend the current alliance that supports the Government of Ceará. However, given the new scenario that presents itself, including an important role of the PSB in the national alliance, which strongly elevates the name and proposals of our party , we request the opening of the discussion to evaluate our policy of alliances in Ceará”, begins the manifesto.

The text defends that it is not possible to “ignore the role that our party assumes in the dispute for the Presidency of the Republic” and demands a reassessment of the political position of the acronym after the rupture of the alliance between PT and PDT. “The new facts impose serenity, resilience and boldness. The PSB has a long history in defense of democracy and for a fairer, more generous and more fraternal society. , concludes the document.

Several socialist leaders in the state signed the text, including Zé Maria Lucena (mayor of Limoeiro do Norte), Ana Flávia (mayor of Acaraú), Adail Melo (mayor of Groaíras), Isabela Fernandes (mayor of Guaiuba), Marcos Silva, the Marcão (Mayor of Ibiapina), Odorico Monteiro (former Federal Deputy and Member of the State and National Board of PSB), Osmar de Sá Ponte, among other names.

This Sunday, Denis Bezerra was alongside RC and the PDT candidate for the presidency of the Republic, Ciro Gomes. They arrived together at Farias Brito College, in Fortaleza. In the ceremony, although few, some flags of the PSB were seen by the reporter. Denis has been absent from meetings with the state PT, even though the party is allied with the PT nationally.

At the ceremony, the national president of the PDT, Carlos Lupi, said that he guaranteed the support of the PSB to the candidacy of RC to the Government of Ceará after an agreement signed with the national president of the PSB, Carlos Siqueira. However, the scenario could change this week, as governor Camilo Santana will try to support the socialists for state elections in a meeting with Carlos Siqueira, national president of the PSB, and Lula.

The PSB is the party of Geraldo Alckmin, deputy on the ticket of the former PT president. Camilo’s idea is that the talks can deepen and more parties can come to the newborn alliance. Today, it has PT, PV, PCdoB, MDB and PP.

