MBL sues Manu Gavassi for supporting Lula: “Showmício in disguise”

The Free Brazil Movement (MBL) once again filed a lawsuit alleging the practice of advance propaganda in the dispute for the Presidency of the Republic. This time, the target of the action is the singer Manu Gavassi, who signaled, in a show held on Saturday (23/7) in Natal (RN), support for Lula’s (PT) candidacy for the Planalto Palace.

The piece is signed by the councilor of São Paulo Rubinho Nunes and the coordinator of the movement Amanda Vettorazzo – both members of União Brasil.

In the demonstration, the MBL argues that Lula was “directly benefited in a show disguised as a cultural event”, in which the singer is accused of “performing and encouraging a flagrant act of early and irregular electoral propaganda”.

The group bases the action on article 40-B of the Elections Law. The article argues that “the representation relating to irregular advertising must be provided with proof of authorship or prior knowledge of the beneficiary, if he is not responsible for it”.

“The represented Manu Gavassi expresses explicit support for the Workers’ Party and the candidate Lula by determining and allowing the appearance of a huge white star on a red background projected on a screen that made up the stage on which she performed”, maintains the MBL in the action.

Another alleged irregularity denounced by the MBL concerns the singer’s activity on social networks. “By tagging the represented Lula in its publication on Instagram, the PT makes it undeniable that the candidate is aware of the anticipated and irregular electoral propaganda that benefits him, and it is also certain that the repercussion of the early electoral campaign carried out through showmice was quite significant , being publicized even in the press and on the internet, getting thousands of views”.

In view of this, the authors of the action demand the exclusion of the publications and the condemnation of Lula and Manu Gavassi to pay the fines provided for in the electoral legislation.

Wanted, the report awaits the position of the artist and the party.