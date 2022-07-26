MC Cabelinho faints after jumping over audience at concert in Rio; ‘it really went bad’ | Rio de Janeiro

Singer MC Cabelinho said he felt sick after jumping on the audience during a show on Sunday (24), in the South Zone of Rio. In a report published in stories on Instagram, he reassured fans that he was fine after passing out.

“I was doing my show, at The Choice. I invented jumping in the audience, bro, you know? As usual, as I’ve done before, but this time it was really bad. I notified my bouncers to jump. I said: ‘Oh, I’m going to jump, stay in the activity that I’m going to jump in the middle of the audience, bro’. When I jumped, forget about it”, said MC Cabelinho.

He said he found himself in the middle of a crowd and that there were children asking for help. The singer described the situation as a “scene of terror”.

“The crowd of children came on top of me. When I least expected it, I already had children under me. Crowd there, and I couldn’t get up at all. And there was a child under me asking for help and I was trying to help, but I was in need of help too. And who didn’t know, was also jumping on top of us, singing along. And, man, I saw a horror scene there. With all due respect, I got short of breath, you know? I fainted, arrived in the dressing room already dizzy, with the firefighter team there helping me”, said the musician.

MC Cabelinho posted the moment he jumped on the public and felt sick on social media

In publications that advertised the party on the internet, the event is described as a party for teenagers that was sold out and had other attractions aimed at young audiences.

MC Cabelinho posted a video that shows the moment he jumps and the action of the security guards. He also said that they acted immediately to help him and that they took into account that the audience for the event was very young.

“I apologize there, bro, some stuff, you know? It’s because at the show it’s f***, it gets excited with everyone singing. The audience was beautiful, generally singing everything”, said the singer.

The g1 contacted MC Cabelinho’s advice and the concert hall for more information, but did not get a response until the last update of this report.