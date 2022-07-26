MDB of Alagoas asks the TSE to suspend the convention scheduled to approve Tebet’s candidacy | Elections 2022

The MDB state directory in Alagoas triggered the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) this Monday (25) to ask for the suspension of the party’s national convention, scheduled for this Wednesday (27). At the event, the party must confirm the candidacy of senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) for the Presidency of the Republic.

The author of the action is Hugo Wanderley Caju, who was elected by the MDB board of Alagoas as a representative at the national convention of the acronym.

In the document, Caju states that the platform chosen for the meeting “is not capable of guaranteeing the secrecy of the vote” at the convention. According to him, the secret vote is guaranteed by the MDB statute and the system chosen “is not capable of guaranteeing this primordial level of security and secrecy of information”.

The state representative also requests that the call to the convention be annulled.

“The holding of the Ordinary National Convention […] violates such guarantee [do sigilo do voto], as it is a proven unsuitable means to ensure the standard of secrecy necessary for deliberations of this nature. The problem, therefore, is not the way in which the convention will be held (in person or virtually), but the technology offered to members with the right to vote”, says the plaintiff.

Renan Calheiros, who presides over the MDB in Alagoas, has been defending the acronym’s support for the candidacy of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, of the PT, with whom he is allied. He and other party chiefs, especially those in the North and Northeast, are close to the PT.

In the same document, the representative of the MDB directory from Alagoas asks the TSE, in addition to canceling the call for the convention and suspending the meeting:

the calling of party elections in a modality that guarantees the secrecy of the votes; and

if the convention is not suspended before it takes place, that the decisions taken be annulled.

Representatives from different wings of the MDB have been leading, in recent weeks, an internal dispute to decide who the party will support in the first round of the presidential elections.

On the 18th, leaders from 11 states met in São Paulo to declare their support for the pre-candidacy of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for the presidency.

The following day, the MDB released a note signed by party leaders in 19 states to reiterate support for Simone Tebet’s pre-candidacy.