MDB wing triggers Justice to suspend convention that would launch Tebet to the Presidency

The argument is that the digital platform chosen for voting does not preserve the secrecy of the vote, which characterizes a ‘serious irregularity’; earlier, Renan Calheiros defended postponement

DIDA SAMPAIO/ESTADÃO CONTENTS – 01/28/2021

Simone Tebet is a pre-candidate for the presidency in the 2022 elections



affiliated to Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB), Mayor Hugo Wanderley Caju, from Alagoas, filed a lawsuit in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) this Monday, 25, for the cancellation of the national convention of the legend. The justification is that the digital platform chosen by the party to carry out the vote does not preserve the guarantee of secrecy of the vote, which characterizes “serious irregularity” and disrespect for the statute of the acronym. “The absence of secrecy in voting represents a serious risk of undemocratic choice among affiliates, given the possibility of culminating in the removal of pre-candidates who would like to contest the election”, says document, which defends the suspension of the meeting scheduled for Wednesday. , which would launch the candidacy of senator Simone Tebet to the presidency of the Republic.

Although it does not even mention the name of the parliamentarian, the request to suspend the MDB’s national convention comes amid internal disputes in the party over the candidacy. On the one hand, the party’s national president, federal deputy Baleia Rossi (SP), defends the launch of the ticket for the 2022 elections, while other members ask for the withdrawal due to the low performance in the electoral polls, which is between 2% and 3%. Earlier, Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL)who make up the pro-Lula wing in the acronym, advocated the postponement of the convention to Aug.deadline for the presentation of candidates, and talked about possible judicialization of the impasse in the party.

For him, the most recent electoral polls show a consolidated scenario of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ahead of the dispute, what they impose requires reflection and responsibility on the part of the party, considering the peculiarities of these elections. “The MDB’s pre-candidacy continues to mark pace, or in free fall in some polls. Taking the party to this electoral scaffold and sacrificing its competitive cadres is inadvisable and that’s why the judicialization of the convention to transfer its realization to the last day of the electoral deadline “, defended Calheiros, in a video shared on social networks.

Through social media, the party said that “it will respond to the TSE the action presented by the Alagoan emedebista Hugo Caju. The party’s legal counsel is fully convinced of success. The MDB trusts in the security of the electronic voting system, as most Brazilians do.”