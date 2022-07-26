Medical duty: Miranda and Léo train and can reinforce São Paulo; Patrick has edema | Sao Paulo

Defenders Miranda and Léo participated in training with the ball with the São Paulo squad this Monday morning, at the Barra Funda CT, and can reinforce the team against América-MG on Thursday, at 8 pm (GMT) , in Morumbi, in a first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Miranda has not played since the duel against Palmeiras, almost two weeks ago. He felt muscle pain and was removed from the team before facing Fluminense.

Miranda returns to training at São Paulo

Leo was injured precisely against Fluminense. He felt pain in his thigh in the first half and had noticed swelling at the site. He didn’t face Internacional or Goiás.

If the return of both is confirmed, Rogério Ceni will have back the trio of defenders that became the starter after Arboleda’s injury: Diego Costa, Miranda and Léo.

During this period, the coach gave chances to the boys Luizão and Beraldo.

The list of absences, however, remains large and should get a new name for the game against the miners.

Patrick left the field against Goiás in pain and was diagnosed with swelling in his left thigh. He underwent treatment at the club on Monday and will be reassessed daily by the tricolor doctors.

Patrick is replaced with pain in São Paulo x Goiás

In addition to Arboleda, who underwent surgery on his ankle, midfielder Luan, side Reinaldo, midfielder André Anderson and striker Caio are still outside the team.

Alisson and Jandrei did lawn work on Monday. The striker, out of the team since the beginning of June, warmed up with the group and participated in a pass exchange activity, but the trend is that he will continue as an absence.

Jandrei, who was injured against Fluminense, did a light training, without impact, and his presence on the field on Thursday is still in doubt. He has been replaced by Thiago Couto.

