Meet the ACH160 helicopter, a luxury model transported by the Beluga plane to Brazil – Country

the corporate helicopter ACH160transported from Senegal to Brazil on the aircraft Airbus Beluga, is considered luxury and ultramodern. With capacity for up to 10 passengers, the model has a range of 4h30 and a maximum speed of 155 kts.

Subtitle:

The cabin integrates advanced technology with carefully crafted interiors. Photograph:

Disclosure / Airbus

The manufacturer Airbus defines the helicopter as agile, with a “stylistically demanding design and the highest levels of comfort possible”.

Subtitle:

Model can carry up to 10 passengers Photograph:

Reproduction / Social networks

Subtitle:

Aircraft has “stylistically demanding design” Photograph:

Disclosure / Air Bus

“Through expansive windows, swathes of light create a refined environment for the eyes and soul. The cabin integrates advanced technology features with carefully crafted interiors,” describes the company.

Subtitle:

Transport departed from Dakar (DSS), capital of Senegal Photograph:

Reproduction / Social networks

Subtitle:

Internal area of ​​the ACH160 model Photograph:

Disclosure / Airbus

Beluga ST

The Beluga ST plane landed at Fortaleza Airport last Sunday (24) from Dakar, capital of Senegal. The aircraft went to Viracopos, in São Paulo, this Monday (25).

For the first time in Brazil, the aircraft dubbed the flying whale – given its similar shape to the marine animal – is one of the largest cargo planes in the world by volume.

Another highlight of the aircraft is its size, with colossal dimensions. To give you an idea, it is larger than the Lockheed C-5 Galaxy, used by the United States armed forces. The Beluga XL is 18.9 meters high, 63.1 meters long and has a fuselage of 8.8 meters in diameter.