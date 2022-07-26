Melanie Rauscher, from the reality show ‘Largados e Pelados’ dies at 35

The participant of Largados e Pelados, Melanie Rauscher Photo: Playback/Discovery Channel

the participant Melanie Rauscherfrom the reality show Dropped and peeledwas found dead in Arizona, in the United States on the last day 17. She participated in two seasons of the show Discovery Channel and was 35 years old.

The body was found with no clear signs of crime, there was no suicide note or evidence of drug use. Melanie was located in a room in a house in Prescott, Arizona. The veteran of the Armed Forces, who took care of the dogs of a colleague who was traveling with his family, was lying on the bed in the guest room. Next to her were a few cans of compressed air, normally used for dusting off computers. The objects caught the attention of detectives, but it is not yet known if the items are related to the death.

Melanie studied at a university in Virginia before joining the United States Navy. She was sent to a base in Iraq during the war there, which began in March 2003 and ended in December 2011. Even after leaving the military, the veteran remained connected to her former colleagues.

In later years, she was working at the Prescott Medical Center dedicated to former war fighters. Her role at the hospital was not disclosed by her family. Melanie Rauscher participated in Dropped and peeled in 2013. In the program, two participants, usually a man and a woman, are left in a remote location without clothes, food, water or any other kind of supplies. In this way, they need to join efforts to survive in the midst of nature. She returned in 2015 for the spin-off: Largados e Pelados – The Tribe