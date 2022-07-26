MIUI 14! List reveals which Xiaomi devices should receive the Android 13 interface

With a probable debut date in August, MIUI 14 will be the new interface for Xiaomi devices and its sub-brands. It will be based on Android 13 and should introduce optimizations and improvements in functionality, in addition to having the latest Google operating system. Although Xiaomi has not yet officially spoken out, an alleged list of devices that will receive MIUI 14 has been revealed. Last week, it appeared in a line of code, reinforcing that its announcement should take place soon.

The list was discovered by MyDrivers and lists Xiaomi and Redmi devices that support MIUI 14 and will receive the update. Check it out below: