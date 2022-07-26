Monkeypox: 95% of cases are transmitted through sex; can it be avoided? – 07/23/2022

The WHO (World Health Organization) decreed this Saturday (23) that monkeypox is a global health emergency. With more than 16,000 cases in 75 countries (more than 600 in Brazil), the disease has so far caused five deaths and is transmitted mainly through sex, according to a study published this week in New England Journal of Medicine.

The survey evaluated 528 patients from 16 countries and identified that 95% of infections occurred through sex. The study also showed that patients have been experiencing symptoms previously unrelated to the virus, such as single genital lesions and sores in the mouth and anus, which can cause monkeypox to be confused with other STIs (sexually transmitted infections).

“It is important to emphasize that smallpox is not an STI in the traditional sense. It can be acquired through any type of close physical contact. However, our work suggests that most transmissions so far are primarily related to sexual activity, but not exclusively, among men who have sex with men,” explained the study’s lead author, John Thornhill.

How to avoid transmission?

Despite being primarily transmitted through sex, monkeypox cannot be prevented by using a condom — as is the case with many STIs. That’s because the contagion happens when coming into contact with secretions from the lesions on the skin of the person with the disease or by droplets of saliva released when talking, kissing, coughing, sneezing. Transmission can still occur through contact with objects contaminated with fluids from the infected patient’s injuries.

To reduce the risk of infection, close contact with the sick person should be avoided until all wounds have healed, as well as any material that has been used by the infected person. It is also important to wash your hands, washing them with soap and water or using alcohol gel.

Rico Vasconcelos, infectious disease specialist and clinical coordinator of long-term PrEP and preventive HIV vaccine studies at the Clinical Research Center of the Hospital das Clínicas da Faculdade de Medicina da USP (University of São Paulo), stated in his VivaBem column that to control the increase in cases of the disease it is important to:

Quickly diagnose the infected

Isolate identified patients

Track people who have had contact with people with the disease

Immunize the population as soon as possible, starting with the most vulnerable groups

And the vaccines?

Vasconcelos says that two vaccines used to fight smallpox — eradicated since 1980, according to the WHO — have already been shown to protect against smallpox in monkeys. These immunizers are not yet available in Brazil and, in general, are applied before infection by the virus.

However, vaccines can also be used as post-exposure prophylaxis to protect people who have had close contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox.

Watch out for symptoms

In addition to single genital lesions and sores in the mouth and anus, as reported in the study published in New England Journal of Medicine, the disease can also cause:

– initial symptoms

Fever

Fatigue

Headache

Muscle aches

– Symptoms that appear 5 days after the onset of fever

Skin lesions and red patches, which start on the face and spread to other parts of the body

Itching (itching)

Enlargement of cervical and inguinal nodes and a rash formed by papules (lumps), which change and evolve into different stages: vesicles, pustules, ulcer, mature lesion with scab and lesion without scab with skin, completing the healing process.

It is worth mentioning that a person only stops transmitting the virus when all the scabs of the wounds fall off and the skin is completely healed.