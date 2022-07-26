Monkeypox: Here’s What We Know About Vaccination | Vaccine

The disease, caused by the monkeypox virus, belongs to the same family (poxvirus) and genus (orthopoxvirus) as human smallpox. Smallpox, however, was eradicated from the world in 1980.

See below what is known about vaccination against monkeypox (monkeypox):

Is there a vaccine against monkeypox? What is still not known about vaccines? Is the vaccine available in Brazil? Who should be vaccinated? In which countries is the vaccine already being applied? What is monkeypox? Where are the cases identified in Brazil?

The disease does not yet have a specific vaccine.but two human smallpox vaccines are being used against monkeypox:

Developed by the Danish laboratory Bavarian Nordic, it is made from a live virus, but it does not replicate (multiply). It’s a vaccine third generation .

. The vaccine was approved last week against the disease in the European Union, where it was already authorized against smallpox. It also already had approval in the United States – where it is known as Jyneos – and in Canada, where it is called imvamune . It can also be referred to as MVA-BN .

– and in Canada, where it is called . It can also be referred to as . It is usually applied in two doses before exposure to the virus, with a four-week difference between doses.

before exposure to the virus, with a four-week difference between doses. In the UK and US, it can also be given within 4 days of contact with an infected person, as a single dose. The vaccine can also be given 5 to 14 days after contact, but in these cases it may only help to reduce symptoms, not prevent illness, according to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Unlike the “ACAM2000” vaccine (see just below), there is no injury at the vaccine site and no risk of the virus spreading to other parts of the body or other people.

Those who receive the vaccine are only considered immunized two weeks after the second dose. Collected data from animal studies in Africa suggest the vaccine is at least 85% effective in protecting against monkeypox, according to the CDC.

. Collected data from animal studies in Africa suggest the vaccine is at least 85% effective in protecting against monkeypox, according to the CDC. Adverse reactions include injection site reactions such as pain, swelling and redness. People with a severe allergy to any component of the vaccine (gentamicin, ciprofloxacin, egg protein) should not receive this vaccine.

In the United States, it is only approved for people over 18 years old.

Manufactured by the Sanofi laboratory against smallpox, is also approved in the United States for monkeypox. It is considered a vaccine second generation .

is also approved in the United States for monkeypox. It is considered a vaccine . It is a vaccine made with the live “Vaccinia” virus, which has the ability to replicate . After application, a lesion develops at the site, as in the BCG vaccine against tuberculosis.

. After application, a lesion develops at the site, as in the BCG vaccine against tuberculosis. It is given in a single dose; the individual who receives the vaccine is considered immunized within 28 days.

It cannot be applied to people with some health problems, including: congenital or acquired immune system problems, people living with HIV (regardless of immune status), skin problems such as atopic dermatitis or eczema, or in pregnant women.

: congenital or acquired immune system problems, people living with HIV (regardless of immune status), skin problems such as atopic dermatitis or eczema, or in pregnant women. It should also not be given to anyone who has an allergy to vaccine components, heart disease, eye disease treated with topical steroids, or to children under 12 months of age.

Adverse reactions include pain at the injection site, swelling and redness, fever, skin irritation, swollen lymph nodes (glands); and complications of inadvertent application.

2) What is not yet known about vaccines?

There are still no data on the effectiveness of Jynneos (Imvanex/Imvamune) in the current monkeypox outbreak.. According to the CDC, US public health officials have concerns about this lack of data, mainly because the vaccine requires two doses given 28 days apart.

There is also no data, as yet, on the effectiveness of ACAM2000 against the current outbreak of monkeypox.

3) Is there a vaccine available in Brazil?

Not yet. The Ministry of Health stated, in a note, that it “articulates with the World Health Organization (WHO) the negotiations for the acquisition of the monkeypox vaccine”. The folder also said that the WHO “coordinates with the manufacturer, globally, to expand access to the immunizer in countries with confirmed cases of the disease”.

4) Who should be vaccinated?

New York tourist is vaccinated against monkeypox at an outdoor clinic in Montreal, Canada, on Saturday (23). — Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP

In temporary recommendations released on Saturday (23), the World Health Organization (WHO) advises that, in countries where there is community transmission of monkeypox (the case of Brazil), Actions to stop transmission should include targeted vaccination of people at high risk of exposure to the disease.

These groups include: gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (MSM) and healthcare professionals dealing with suspected or confirmed cases, as well as people who have sex with multiple partners.

The WHO says the risks and benefits of targeted vaccination should also be assessed for vulnerable groups such as immunosuppressed people, children and pregnant women.

In addition to vaccination, actions to combat the virus also include: risk communication targeted and community involvement, detection and isolation of cases, treatment of support and contact tracing.

5) In which countries is the vaccine already being applied?

Professional prepares dose of vaccine against monkeypox (monkeypox) in Rijswijk, Netherlands, this Monday (25). — Photo: Phil Nijhuis / ANP / AFP

Some countries are already vaccinating part of their populations against monkeypox:

Canada: Authorized the application of the imvamune in adults 18 years of age and older who are at high risk of exposure.

in adults 18 years of age and older who are at high risk of exposure. United States: is applying to Jyneos in contacts of infected people and presumed contacts – people who know that a sexual partner in the last 14 days has been diagnosed with monkeypox or who have had multiple sexual partners in the last 14 days in places with known cases.

is applying to in contacts of infected people and presumed contacts – people who know that a sexual partner in the last 14 days has been diagnosed with monkeypox or who have had multiple sexual partners in the last 14 days in places with known cases. European Union: The first 5,300 doses of Imvanex (as Jynneos/Imvamune is known in Europe) arrived at the block at the end of June, in Spain, where immunization has already begun. Countries such as Germany, the Netherlands and Portugal have also started vaccination.

arrived at the block at the end of June, in Spain, where immunization has already begun. Countries such as Germany, the Netherlands and Portugal have also started vaccination. United Kingdom: The country is using Imvanex to immunize gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men – as long as they have multiple sex partners, participate in group sex, or frequent places intended for public sex (such as swing clubs). Employees at these locations can also be vaccinated.

The vaccine was already offered to health professionals treating patients with the disease and people from risk groups who had contact with infected people.

Last week, the country bought another 100,000 doses of the immunizer, which should start arriving this month. Because of low stock, only one serving is currently being offered.

6) What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox has symptoms similar to human smallpox and can infect anyone who has close physical contact with an infected person or with the person’s clothing or sheets, regardless of sexual orientation.

Monkeypox: US reports two cases in children

The disease usually causes the following initial symptoms:

fever

headache

muscle aches

back pain

swollen nodes (lymph nodes)

chills

exhaustion

Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer) after the fever appears, the patient develops a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.

Lesions go through five stages before falling off, according to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The illness usually lasts for 2 to 4 weeks.

Here’s how to protect yourself from the disease

7) Where are the identified cases in Brazil?