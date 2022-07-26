Moraes extends arrest of man who made threats to Lula and STF ministers on the internet | Policy

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), this Tuesday (26) extended the temporary arrest of Ivan Rejane Fonte Boa Pinto for another five days.

Ivan Rejane was arrested last week in Belo Horizonte (MG) for having posted threats on the internet to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to PT allies and to STF ministers. The arrest warrant came from Alexandre de Moraes.

Over the weekend, Ivan Rejane underwent a custody hearing, and the court decided to keep him in prison. The defense then asked the STF to revoke the client’s arrest.

Moraes’ decision was taken at the request of the Federal Police and with the approval of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR). The measure is pointed out as necessary to ensure the continuity of investigations.

In the decision in which he decreed the arrest, Moraes understood that “the facts found reveal that Ivan Rejane Fonte Boa Pinto uses his social networks and messaging apps to propagate and recruit people for his criminal intent”.

After the arrest and the search and seizure, the PF claimed that Ivan’s release “could cause serious damage to the investigation, with possible suppression of evidence, which can be located with the end of the analysis of the seized material or even communication with other members of the group, which have not yet been identified, causing the ineffectiveness of investigative measures”.

The police officers seized and are still analyzing documents and media, which may contain data related to the investigated facts.

The PGR agreed with the risks for the investigation.

“Considering that the conclusion of the technical expertise may give rise to the need for urgent new investigative steps to collect elements of information and that the freedom of the custodian represents a concrete risk for the investigation, the ‘periculum libertatis’ still exists, so the extension of the temporary detention is essential for the effectiveness of the investigation”.

The extension of the prison

In the decision that extended the temporary detention for five days, Minister Alexandre de Moraes stated that the investigated, on the day of the arrest, published a new video reiterating the threats to security and the honor of the Supreme Court.

“In this new video, there is an express reference to article 142 of the Federal Constitution and to the possibility of institutional disruption of the Democratic State of Law, also envisaging as possible the configuration of the crime of incitement to crime”, he wrote.

Moraes said the extension of the prison is necessary to ensure that investigators can advance the entire “criminal engineering”.