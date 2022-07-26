Motivated by the external scenario, the dollar drops 2.35% and closes at R$ 5,370

The commercial dollar plummeted 2.35% today and closed the day quoted at R$5.370. In turn, the Ibovespa, the main index of B3, the São Paulo Stock Exchange, had a strong rise in today’s session. The Stock Exchange closed the trading session with growth of 1.36%, at 100,269.85 points.

From early on, the dollar lost strength against the real, following the movement of other exchange markets.

Analysts predict this will be a volatile week for the currency. The main focus of investors is the meeting of the Federal Reserve, the Central Bank of the United States, which starts on Tuesday and ends on Wednesday and may change the country’s basic interest rate.

In the monthly variation, the foreign currency had a high of 2.58% and in the annual, the currency retreated 3.70%.

The value of the dollar published daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Stock market has a strong rise

Pulled by Petrobras, the Ibovespa closed the trading session with a strong rise, continuing the movement observed throughout the last week, except for Friday.

Today, the stock market passed 100,000 points again, which has not happened since July 8, and closed at 100,269.85 points, an increase of 1.36%.

In the monthly variation, the Stock Exchange rose 1.75%. In the annual, the variation was 4.34% negative.

Analysts explain that with the electoral campaign intensifying more and more, domestic politics is in the focus of investors.

The biggest increases were from oil companies: Petrobras (PETR4 and PETR3), which rose 4.50% and 4.26%, respectively, and PetroRio (PRIO3), with an increase of 4.19%. The negative highlight was Pão de Açúcar (PCAR3), which fell 6.63%.

*With Reuters