MP says that Paolla Oliveira was persecuted for months by a fan

Since the process opened at the beginning of the year in which a man invaded the condominium they live in, the Public Ministry declares that Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira were persecuted for months

Five months ago, a man invaded and pursued Diogo Nogueira and Paolla Oliveira in the condominium the couple lives in, in Rio de Janeiro.

Since the threats suffered at that time, the Public Ministry recently declared that the two had been persecuted for a long time, so the MP opened an investigation for the criminal court.

According to Globo, judge Simone Cavalieri Frota is under investigation to find out if there was injury or bodily harm, which would go beyond what is provided for in article 61 of Law 9,099/95, in which criminal offenses of lesser offensive potential are considered.

After Simone’s request, prosecutor Márcio Almeida highlighted in the inquiry: “there are numerous crimes to be better investigated, especially to characterize persecution for months, as well as the dynamics of superficially narrated facts”.

UNDERSTAND

Luís Mário Monteiro invaded the condominium that Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira live in Rio de Janeiro on February 5, 2022.

At the time, when looking for the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca), the actress said that the man had used the pretext of recovering a cell phone he owned that would be with the protagonist of Cara e Coragem.

At the door of the couple’s house, the Portuguese cursed the singer and the couple and deferred messages of hate and said that he was going to kill them with a weapon that was his own.

Paolla Oliveira said that she was already being persecuted by Luís Mário in offensive messages said on the actress’s social networks.

The actress revealed that despite the name-calling, last year he sent her a declaration of love and said he would come to Brazil just to meet her.