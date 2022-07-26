Murilo appears with Marília Mendonça’s mother and son in tribute

The son of Marília Mendonça and Murilo Huff took the stage with his father and moved

The singer Murilo Huffex-boyfriend of Marília Mendonça, lived a very emotional moment, this Sunday (24). The artists stayed together for nearly five years. The courtship was publicly announced in 2019, but the relationship was marred by breakups and reconciliations. They were separated when the singer left early.

Together the artists were parents of a beautiful boy. Little Leo was born on December 16, 2019. The baby is currently two years old. He continues to live in the same house where he lived with his mother. After what happened, custody of the boy was shared between Leo’s father and maternal grandmother.

As the natural guardian of the assets left by the Queen of Sofrência, Murilo would have the right to manage what was left by the singer. However, he gave up the guardianship and passed the management of the famous inheritance to her mother, Mrs Ruth Moreira.

the mother of Marília Mendonça and his ex-son-in-law are very close and maintain a good friendship. “He is from inside the house, we have a loving relationship, mother and son”, said Mrs. Ruth, in her channel.

Accompanied by her grandson, Dona Ruth went to attend a show by Murilo Huff, this weekend. The artist performed in Goiânia, Goiás. The presentation had two very special presences in the audience. Little Léo with Dona Ruth went to follow everything up close.

The boy went up on stage and sat on Dad’s lap while he sang. Seeing the duo on stage, Murilo soon changed the repertoire and moved the fans. The artist started pulling the song “De Quem é a Culpa?”, by the singer Marília Mendonça. During the song, pictures of the Queen of Sofrência took over the screen.

Léo showed that he has a way with the audience and kept waving to the audience. “Best moment ever show, sure”, evaluated an internet user. Another was delighted: “My heart can’t take it”. One said: “Impossible not to get emotional”. And yet another pointed out: “Dona Ruth holding back tears”.

Tell us what you think!