Musk denies having affair with wife of Google founder

The South African businessman Elon Musk denied on Sunday night (24) that he had an affair with Nicole Shanahan, wife of Sergey Brin, one of the co-founders of Google.

A Wall Street Journal report, listening to anonymous sources, reported that the extramarital relationship between Musk and Shanahan was the reason for Brin and his wife’s divorce filing, and that the friendship between the businessman and the Google co-founder was strained after the fact.

“This is bullshit. Sergey [Brin] and I are friends and we were at a party last night. I’ve only been with Nicole twice in three years, and on those occasions with a lot of people around. Not romantic”, tweeted Musk, rebutting the report in the American newspaper.

As proof that the friendship between Musk and Brin continues, the South African businessman sent to the American newspaper “New York Post” a photo of the two, taken, according to him, just two hours ago. He even said that “the divorce between Sergey [Brin] and Nicole has nothing to do with me”.

understanding the case

A Wall Street Journal report published on Sunday (24) reports that Elon Musk and Nicole Shanahan had a brief love affair at the end of last year.

As a result, Brin filed for divorce in January of this year, citing “irreconcilable differences” over the breakup, according to documents obtained by the newspaper.

For now, what seems to be certain in all of this is that the divorce request between Sergey Brin and Nicole Shanahan is real.

The newspaper’s sources point out that Brin and Shanahan were experiencing relationship difficulties due to the stress caused by isolation during the covid-19 pandemic. The couple has a 3-year-old son.

About the beginning of the “brief affair” between Shanahan and Musk, it is believed that it started when the South African businessman was separated from his girlfriend, singer Grimes, with whom he has two children. The newspaper cites that the extramarital relationship would have started during the contemporary art fair Art Basel, held in Miami, in the United States.

Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, poses for the camera while wearing Google Glass, the American company’s prototype glasses Image: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

In addition to the divorce filing, the Google co-founder has also been working with his legal team to sell his assets related to Elon Musk’s companies. The case, according to the publication, ruined the friendship of years between the two billionaires in the tech industry.

Brin invested $500,000 in Tesla in 2008, during the financial crisis, which at the time prompted the entrepreneur to give him one of the company’s first electric sports cars as a gift.