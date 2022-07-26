Nanda Costa poses with her twin daughters on the beach and enchants

Nanda Costa and his wife Lan Lanh enjoy a walk on the beach with their twin daughters and enchant

The actress Nanda Costa delighted fans by showing the clicks of her twin daughters during a family outing. The celebrity is the mother of two girls. The little Kim and Tiê were born in October last year and are the result of the marriage of the famous and the musician Lan Lan.

The two assumed the relationship in 2018. The artists have always had the desire to form a family. To make this great dream come true, the couple resorted to the process of in vitro fertilization (IVF) and even chose to find a donor in the national semen bank. After this process, babies came into the world, who are the great sweethearts of famous moms. On social networks, both Nanda and Lan Lanh usually share with fans several moments of fun with the little ones. In addition to sharing the challenges of motherhood.

Last Sunday afternoon (24) Nanda Costa and his wife left fans impressed by showing a delicious record with their daughters. The four took a few days to rest in Paraty, a region located on the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

The babies appeared excitedly on the mothers lap with a beautiful smile on their faces. In the caption of the photos, the very happy actress said: “The day was so beautiful that a carousel just didn’t fit so much emotion that Kim and Tiê were on the ride! Thanks God! Paraty! Blue sky! South America Blue winter the color of the sun!”, said the artist.

In the comments, fans and admirers left many loving messages for the quartet. “Beautiful family,” said one follower. “How they grew up! Time flies,” said another user. In one of the comments, Nanda Costa melted for the twin daughters and his wife and declared all his love for the trio: “From the most unforgettable days of my life, thank you my love”.

Tell us what you think!