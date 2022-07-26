National Identity Card: new RG begins to be issued in RS this Tuesday; know who can do | Rio Grande do Sul

the issuance of National Identity Card (CIN) , a new model of identity card in Brazil, will start this Tuesday (26) – and the first state to issue the so-called “new RG” will be Rio Grande do Sul. Then, the states of Acre, Goiás, Minas Gerais and Paraná, in addition to the Federal District, must make the document available. There is still no forecast of issuance in other states.

At this first moment, the CIN will only be available to those who are making the first copy and present the CPF number. Citizens who do not have or have incorrect information on the CPF may choose between making the identity card in the old model or regularizing the situation to request the document later. Ask your questions about the document below.

The purpose of the CIN is to unify the document number in all units of the federation through the Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF) as a general, unique and valid registration for the entire country. There will be biographical and biometric validations prior to the issuance of the wallet.

Similar to the previous document, the new identity card will have its authenticity checked by a QR Code. The document must also be accepted as a document in travel to Mercosur countries, as it follows the international standard.

In Porto Alegre, updated issues begin at the Identification Post of the Instituto-Geral de Perícias (IGP), at Avenida Azenha, number 255. The place will be on a first-come, first-served basis, Monday through Friday, from 8 am to 6 pm.

New model of the Brazilian identity card — Photo: DOU/Reproduction

What is the new ID card?

The new RG will be established by means of a federal government decree, scheduled to take effect on March 1st. Identification institutes have until March 2023 to adapt. The document will bring a unique identification through the CPF for the entire country and can be consulted on the internet, as soon as it is received.

With the new documentation, the numbering will be unique and the authenticity can be checked by QR code, even offline. That is, only the CPF will be considered.

Currently, people get their identity card in a unit of the federation with a number, however, in case of loss and request in another state, for example, the number is different. In practice, it is currently possible to have 27 ID numbers in Brazil.

The measure also provides that the new identity card can be considered a travel document, as it will enter the international standard. The document will have a MRZ (Machine Readable Zone) code, the same as that found on passports, and can be read by equipment.

However, the federal government informed that the RG can only be considered in international trips to Mercosur countries and that the change is only in the sense of facilitating the verification of the validity of the document. Therefore, the passport is still necessary.

How to get the new ID card?

The federal government informed that the Public Security secretariats of each state and DF will be responsible for making the new RG available. The deadline for identification institutes to adapt to the new standard is until March 3, 2023.

This is the deadline for agencies to establish a new document delivery schedule. The Executive also said that the issuance should be free.

What happens to the current ID card?

According to the rule established by the federal government, the current RG will continue to be valid for up to 10 years for the population up to 60 years old. For those over 60, the document will still be accepted “indefinitely”.

What is the reason for the unification between RG and CPF?

The federal government informed that the change will “simplify the citizen’s life”, in addition to “stopping fraud”. According to the Executive, as the document allows verification of authenticity by QR Code, it is safer.

What happens if a person requests an identity card without having a CPF?

The local identification agency will immediately carry out the registration of the citizen in the CPF, according to the decree. The orientation is that the rules of the Federal Revenue are followed.

Does the new identity replace any other document, such as a driver’s license, for example?

The federal government informed that the new RG does not replace any type of document that is in force, only the current identity itself. The National Driver’s License (CNH), for example, will still be required, as it has a different purpose.

What documents will be required for the issuance of the new RG?

To obtain the new identity, the applicant must present the birth or marriage certificate in physical or digital format. The document will be issued on security paper or polycarbonate (plastic) card, in addition to digital format.

What’s on the new ID card?

The new identity card contains the following information:

Arms of the Federative Republic of Brazil, the inscription “Federative Republic of Brazil” and the inscription “Federal Government”;

Identification of the federative entity that issued it;

Identification of the issuing agency;

National general registration number;

Name, parentage, sex, nationality, place and date of birth of the holder;

Unique number of the holder’s birth or marriage registration or, if there is none, in summary, the district, the notary, the book, the sheet and the birth or marriage registration number;

Photograph, in proportion that observes the 3×4 cm format, in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standard, the signature and fingerprint of the holder’s right thumb;

Signature of the director of the issuing agency;

Expression “Valid throughout the national territory”;

Expiration date, place and date of issuance of the document;

Two-dimensional barcode in the QR Code standard;

Mechanical reading zone, according to the standard established by the ICAO.