Netflix commercial ‘breaks’ TVs and reverberates on social networks | TVs

The commercial for the movie “Hidden Agent” produced by Netflix, is reverberating on social media. The main reason was the “prank” performed by the streaming giant: part of the scenes appeared with a cracked screen effect, as if the viewer’s TV was breaking. Shown during the break of Fantástico, on TV Globo, the ad gave a scare to thousands of people, who went to comment on Twitter and other platforms.

Google Trends, a tool that shows the most searched terms on Google, registered a sudden increase in searches for the subject. The success of the campaign should help further leverage the feature, which premiered last Friday (22) and stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

🔎 Xiaomi announces box with Google Assistant and TV remote

2 of 3 Netflix commercial scares viewers by pretending that the TV screen is breaking — Photo: Reproduction / Netflix Netflix commercial scares viewers by pretending that the TV screen is breaking – Photo: Reproduction / Netflix

📝 What is the best Smart TV option to buy? Comment on the TechTudo Forum

From the reports on the internet, most people believed that the television was ruining while the “Hidden Agent” commercial was on. Many users commented on the situation laughing to themselves when they realized that it was all an image effect.

Google Trends shows that the peak of searches for “Netflix commercial” occurred precisely at 9 pm on Sunday, during the screening of Fantástico. With that, the platform also saw an increase in the search for subjects related to “screen” and “broken”.

3 of 3 Peak searches for Netflix commercials after showing the trailer with a broken screen effect — Photo: Reproduction/Google Trends Peak searches for Netflix commercials after showing the trailer with the broken screen effect — Photo: Playback/Google Trends

As was to be expected, the Netflix profile on Twitter joked about the situation, asking who was scared. There were people who didn’t seem to like the uproar — but the “complaint” was also just for fun.

Titled “The Gray Man” in the original version, the film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo is the most expensive production in the history of Netflix. In addition to stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, the action film has the presence of Brazilian Wagner Moura.

with information from Google Trends and twitter

In the video below, see how to use a series character in your Netflix profile picture