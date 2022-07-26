Netflix commercial that ‘ruins’ TVs scares users; watch

On Sunday night (24), during one of the Fantastic, a Netflix commercial was shown that “broke” viewers’ TV. Quickly, Twitter was filled with posts from people who were scared by the ad and in fact believed that the device itself had been damaged.

“The scare I got in this @NetflixBrasil commercial” and several other similar comments were published on the social network, in addition to photos of the users themselves. The company itself, of course, also published that it was all just an advertisement to calm people’s hearts.

What happened, actually?

The Netflix commercial that “breaks TVs” was actually to publicize the premiere of the new action movie hidden agent. The production, which until then is the most expensive of the streaming company, has in the cast names like Wagner Moura, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick and others.

The commercial in question can be watched below:

hidden agent premiered on Netflix last Friday (22) and is already among the “High” productions of streaming.