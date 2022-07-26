New blood test can identify breast cancer | Health

shutterstock Breast cancer can be identified through a blood test

A new blood test developed by British researchers could address two problems related to the diagnosis of breast cancer: late identification and the hassle of routine mammography. Called the Trucheck test, the technique was 92% effective in detecting the disease, about 5% more than the traditional imaging test.

In addition, it was able to recognize the tumor even in the early stages of the disease, with a 70% hit rate in the earliest stage – stage 0. The results are part of a study published in the scientific journal Cancers.

The work involved blood samples from two groups, one of 9,632 women without a diagnosis of breast cancer and another 548 with the disease. Overall, the test correctly identified the tumor in 92% of cases, but the effectiveness was 100% in patients with stages 3 and 4, the most advanced of the condition. Among those with stage 2 and 1, the percentage was also high, 96% and 89%, respectively. And, in the so-called stage 0, it managed to identify cancer in 70% of cases.

“In general, blood tests are non-invasive or very little invasive tests. So, any new method that is being developed is very welcome”, says doctor Wilson Shcolnik, president of the Board of Directors of the Brazilian Association of Medicine. Diagnosis (Abramed).

In addition to the high effectiveness, the researchers cite that the new test recorded a negligible number of only two false positives, when the result wrongly indicates the presence of cancer. In contrast, mammography has an approximate 10% failure rate.

The pathologist of Grupo Fleury Mônica Stiepcich, PhD in Oncology, considers that eventually, if the exams become more accessible and prove to be effective against all types of breast cancers, they could partially replace screening mammograms, those indicated by the Ministry of Health for women over 50, every two years.

“If this test proves to be really effective in detecting all types, I could, for example, tell women that if the test is negative, they don’t need to have a mammogram that year. It could also increase the spacing of imaging tests “, says the pathologist.

The exam works from the collection of 5 ml of blood and the search for circulating tumor cells (CTC) in the sample. However, Mônica explains that the method, although efficient, cannot show where the tumor is located, and therefore cannot completely replace mammograms.

“These techniques are very sensitive and can identify molecules released by cancer in the blood. The problem is that these tests do not point out exactly where the tumor is located, so they have been applied more to patients who have already had the disease and have already recovered in order to to monitor if the cancer has reappeared”, explains the specialist.

For the authors of the study, the new technique is useful for women who do not adhere to current recommendations from health authorities to have imaging exams every two years, but it also has benefits for younger women.

“Potential benefits of the test include early detection of cancer, especially in asymptomatic women who refuse screening mammography recommended by the guidelines, as well as asymptomatic women for whom the guidelines may not recommend routine screening mammography, for example, those with under 50 years of age,” the researchers wrote.

In relation to the exams arriving in Brazil, more tests and subsequent approval by Anvisa are still needed. Shcolnik, from Abramed, says that the country has the technical capacity to incorporate new methods, but the biggest challenge will be related to the cost of the exam, which may not offer good cost-benefit.

“Today in the country we have equipment both in the area of ​​diagnostic imaging and in the area of ​​clinical laboratories that are equivalent to those used in first world countries. So, the entire medical team is prepared to deal with these new methodologies. make an incorporation respecting the sustainability of the sector, both public and private, of supplementary health”, says the specialist.

breast cancer in Brazil

According to data from the National Cancer Institute (Inca), breast cancer is the type with the highest incidence among women, accounting for 29.7% of diagnoses. Men can also develop the condition, but they represent only 1% of all cases.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, there was a 41% drop in screening mammograms in 2020 with the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic. There were 1.47 million exams in the year, against 2.5 million in 2019. Last year, this number rose again, reaching 2 million, but still far from the rate before the pandemic.

Screening tests are especially important due to the high incidence of breast cancer among women. According to the most recent Inca estimates, Brazil has approximately 66,000 new diagnoses each year, while the world has approximately 2.3 million.

Although it responds well to treatment when it is diagnosed early, the tumor is also the biggest cause of cancer deaths among women – 15.5% of the total.