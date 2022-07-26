New generation Toyota Yaris has teaser revealed

Toyota has released a teaser of the new generation Toyota Yaris. The images only show details and silhouettes of the bodywork: the manufacturer will only reveal the vehicle in full during the global presentation, which will take place on August 9th. The images indicate that the model will gain a fastback-style body, while the current vintage features hatch and sedan configurations, with different profiles.

Completely redesigned, the Toyota Yaris is even new in terms of the platform: in place of the EFC base currently used, the DNGA platform enters. This is a simplified variant of the TNGA applied to the Corolla sedan as well as the Cross configuration and the RAV4. In this way, the model is expected to grow both outside and inside.

From the little that the images reveal, it is possible to notice that the new Toyota Yaris will have LED lights in the headlights and lanterns. Inside, the panel adopted a cleaner style, with horizontal lines. There, the highlight is the screen of the multimedia center, which is of the floating type and is in a prominent position.

In Asia, according to local media, the new Toyota Yaris will have a 1.2-liter turbocharged engine with direct fuel injection. A hybrid version will also be offered, which will combine a 1.5-liter engine with an electric one. A GR sports variant is also expected, with unknown mechanics at the moment.

New Toyota Yaris will come to Brazil?

It is still too early to answer this question. For now, there is no indication of the model coming to the country. It is worth remembering that the national Toyota Yaris has just undergone a restyling. So, if it does come, the new generation should still take at least two years.

It is worth remembering that the Brazilian Toyota Yaris is based on the Thai counterpart of the old generation. Thus, the trend is that updates adopted there are also applied here. At least until now, the manufacturer has adopted different projects around the world: the Asian model was different from the European one, which, in turn, was not the same as the North American one.

While the new Toyota Yaris does not come, the competition offers renewed products: Honda has just launched the third crop of the City, which brought an unprecedented hatch configuration, as well as Nissan, which also sells the second generation of the Versa.

