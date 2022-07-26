New identity card begins to be issued only with the CPF – Notícias

THE new identity card starts to be issued this Tuesday (26) only with the CPF (Individual Taxpayer Registration) number, as a general, unique and valid registration for the entire country. The document will no longer have the RG (General Registry) number, which will no longer exist.

THE CIN (National Identity Card) will be issued first in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. In August, the document will also be issued in Acre, Distrito Federal, Goiás, Minas Gerais and Paraná, which are participating in the pilot project. The other states will have until March 2023 to start issuing the new model.

The main difference is the document number which, in the CIN, becomes the CPF. Currently, each state issues the RG, which can happen if a citizen has several numbers in each region. The CPF is a single registration for the entire country.





“This eliminates the possibility for citizens to have up to 27 RGs with different numbers. In addition, it allows identification institutes to integrate their bases and reduce the risk of fraud”, says the Federal Revenue.

However, the exchange of the document will not be mandatory and the replacement can be done gradually and free of charge. “Identity cards issued in accordance with the previous standards will remain valid for a period of ten years, until February 29, 2032”, explains the IRS.

The objective of the measure is to reduce the bureaucracy of access and unify the number of citizens' documents in the states, preventing fraud. The new model provides for the integration of different bodies, making it possible to carry out consultations in databases with unique information concerning citizens.









"With the unification of the information base in the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, citizens will have their data protected, being able to know if someone consulted the information and for what reason. a reliable database, validated by a federal agency. The new identity will also provide greater availability of digital services to Brazilian citizens", says the Ministry of Justice.















Identity card will have QR Code







The new document will have physical and digital formats. The physical version will be produced in paper money. In addition to the watermarks on the image of the national territory and on the coat of arms of the Republic, security details will be kept confidential.

A QR Code will allow electronic validation of authenticity, as well as knowing if the document is authentic, if it has been stolen or lost. It will also bring information about the individual, fingerprint and the option for organ donation.

This new version of the document will also serve as a travel document for Mercosur countries, due to the inclusion of an international standard code called MRZ, the same used in passports.

The validity period of the new document depends on the age of the holder: five years for children up to 11 years old and ten years for those aged between 12 and 59 years old. People over 60 will not need to change the document.

To have access to the new document, you must have your CPF regularized at the Federal Revenue Service. According to the agency, there will be biographical and biometric validations before issuing the card. Here’s what you need to do for regularization:





How to correct information in CPF





The updating of information in the CPF can be performed free of charge on the internet, at Federal Revenue website.

In some situations, the procedure generates a care protocol. In these cases, the citizen can send his documents to the Federal Revenue by email.

During this period, it is necessary to send the following documents to update the CPF by email:

• Official identity document with photo;

• Birth certificate or marriage certificate, if the identity document does not include place of birth, parentage or date of birth;

• Proof of residence; and

• Face photo (selfie) of the citizen (or legal guardian, if applicable) in which he appears holding his own identity document.



For citizens aged 16 or 17

• If requested by one of the parents, official photo ID of the applicant (one of the parents).



For minors under 16, guardians or subject to custody

• Official identity document with photo of the applicant (one of the parents, guardian or guardian); and

• Document proving guardianship or responsibility for custody, as the case may be, of the incapacitated person.



For citizens with disabilities and over 18 years old (requested by a relative up to the 3rd degree)

• Medical report attesting to the disability;

• Official identification document with a photo of the applicant (spouse, cohabitant, ascendant, descendant or collateral relative up to the 3rd degree); and

• Document proving kinship.



See email for each state

The email must be sent to the address according to the state

• Acre – [email protected]

• Federal District – [email protected]

• Goiás – [email protected]

• Minas Gerais – [email protected]

• Paraná – [email protected]

• Rio Grande do Sul – [email protected]



https://www.gov.br/pt-br/servicos/atualizar-cadastro-de-pessoas-fisicas



