New identity card begins to be issued; see what changes – Brazil

The new National Identity Card (CIN) starts to be issued this Tuesday, 26th. The document will no longer have the General Registration (RG), which will cease to exist. The new identity will only bring the registration number in the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF) as a general, unique and valid registration for the entire country. The document therefore provides the CPF as RG number.

The first State to start issuing the new identity is the Rio Grande do Sul, this Tuesday. In August, the document will also be issued in Acre, Distrito Federal, Goiás, Minas Gerais and Paraná, according to the schedule of the Ministry of Justice. Also according to the agency, the other states have until March 2023 to start issuing the new model.

The gauchos started the change, as they had to make few adjustments to the emission system. One of them was the integration with the Federal Police and the Superior Electoral Court.

On the other hand, the change does not require the citizen to rush to make the replacement: the documents of the current model are worth up to February 28, 2032. The replacement can be done gradually and free of charge.

The objective of the measure is to reduce the bureaucracy of access and unify the document number of citizens in the States, preventing fraud. The new model provides for the integration of different bodies, making it possible to carry out consultations in databases with unique information concerning citizens.

“With the unification of the information base in the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, citizens will have their data protected, being able to know if someone consulted the information and for what reason. a reliable database, validated by a federal agency”, explained the Ministry of Justice and Public Security in a note to the Estadão.

Currently, each region can issue the RG, as explained by Flávia Viana Ferreira, deputy director of the Identification Department at the General Institute of Forensics of Rio Grande do Sul. “Today, we can have a RG in each state. The CPF is national. We will have a single identification number throughout the country”, says the specialist.

Identity card will have QR Code, promises the government

In physical and digital formats, the new document will be more secure, according to the federal government. The physical version will be produced in paper money. In addition to the watermarks on the image of the national territory and on the coat of arms of the Republic, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security will keep security details confidential. One QR Code will allow electronic validation of its authenticity, as well as knowing if it has been stolen or lost. It will also bring information about the individual, fingerprint and the option for organ donation.

This new version of the document will also serve as a travel document for Mercosur countries, due to the inclusion of an international standard code called MRZ, the same used in passports.

To have access to the new document, you must have your CPF regularized at the Federal Revenue Service. According to the agency, “there will be biographical and biometric validations before the issuance of the card”.

The validity period of the new document depends on the age of the holder: five years for children up to 11 years old and ten years for those aged between 12 and 59 years old. People over 60 will not need to change the document.