New identity card begins to be issued this Tuesday; see how it will be

The National Identity Card (CIN) begins to be issued this Tuesday (26) in Rio Grande do Sul as a “general, unique and valid registration for the entire country”, and the next federative units to receive the document will be Acre, Federal District, Goiás, Minas Gerais and Paraná. In other states, there is still no start date.

The new RG will adopt the registration number in the Cadastro de Pessoas Físicas (CPF) as a general registration and comes with a QR Code, which can be read by any appropriate device, such as smartphones, which will allow electronic validation of its authenticity, as well as know if it was stolen or lost.

The CIN will also serve as a travel document, due to the inclusion of the MRZ code (an international standard that is even used in passports). But so far, Brazil only has agreements for its use with Mercosur countries. For the others, the passport will continue to be mandatory.

Who can issue the new ID

The new ID will be valid for 10 years for people up to 60 years of age. For those over 60, the old RG will continue to be valid indefinitely.

According to the Ministry of Economy, “at this first moment, new identities will only be issued to citizens who have the information in the CPF according to their updated certificates”.

Problems with CPF

“Citizens who do not have or have incorrect information on the CPF may use the remote service channels of the Federal Revenue Service to resolve their situation. In the future, the civil identification bodies themselves will make new registrations and updates in the CPF”, says the folder.

Updating information on the CPF can be done free of charge on the Internet, on the website of the Federal Revenue Service. Depending on the situation, it may be necessary to send documents to the IRS by e-mail.

The list of documents needed to update the CPF and the emails from the Revenue, where they should be sent, were made available on the Ministry of Economy website.

(With Agency Brazil)

