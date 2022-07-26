new identity card begins to be issued today

The new CIN (National Identity Card) begins to be issued today. The document will no longer have the RG (General Registration) number, which will no longer exist. The new identity will only bring the registration number in the CPF (Cadastro de Pessoas Físicas) as a general registration, valid for the entire country.

The first state to start issuing the new identity is Rio Grande do Sul. In August, the document will also be issued in Acre, Distrito Federal, Goiás, Minas and Paraná, according to the schedule of the Ministry of Justice.

Also according to the agency, the other states have until March 2023 to start issuing the new model. People over 60 will not need to change the document. The gauchos started the change, as they had to make few adjustments, such as integration with the Federal Police and the Superior Electoral Court.

On the other hand, the change does not require the citizen to rush to make the replacement: the documents of the current model are valid until February 28, 2032. The replacement can be done gradually and free of charge.

The objective of the measure is to reduce the bureaucracy of access and unify the number of citizens’ documents in the states, preventing fraud. The new model provides for the integration of different bodies, making it possible to carry out queries in single databases.

“With the unification of the information base in the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, citizens will have their data protected, being able to know if someone consulted the information and for what reason. a reliable database, validated by a federal agency”, explained the Ministry of Justice and Public Security in a note.

QR Code

In physical and digital formats, the new document will be more secure, according to the federal government.

The physical version will be produced on paper money. In addition to the watermarks on the image of the national territory and on the coat of arms of the Republic, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security will keep other security details confidential.

The new identity also comes with a QR Code, which can be read by any appropriate device, such as a smartphone, which will allow electronic validation of its authenticity, as well as knowing if it has been stolen or misplaced.

This new version of the identification document will also serve as a travel document, due to the inclusion of an international standard code called MRZ, the same used in passports. So far, however, Brazil only has agreements for the use of identity documents at immigration posts in Mercosur countries. For other nations, the passport remains mandatory.

According to the Ministry of Economy, “at this first moment, new identities will only be issued to citizens who have the information on the CPF according to their updated certificates. remote assistance from the Federal Revenue Service to resolve the situation. In the future, the civil identification agencies themselves will make new registrations and updates in the CPF”.

* With Agência Estado and Agência Brasil