New model starts to be issued this week

Next week, the new national identity card will begin to be issued. The document will adopt the CPF registration number as a general, unique and nationwide registration number. In this sense, 5 states will issue the new document starting next week. Check out this article for more details about the States that will issue the new identity

Issuance of the new ID

Some changes can be seen in the new identity. In this sense, the inclusion of a QR Code that can be read by any suitable device, such as a smartphone, allowing electronic authentication of its authenticity, in addition to determining whether it has been stolen or lost.

Due to the inclusion of an international standard code known as MRZ, also known as a travel document, this new version of the identification document will also serve as a travel document.

Until now, however, Brazil has only agreed to the use of identity documents at immigration posts with Mercosur countries. The passport requirement remains in effect for other nations. In addition, the new RG will be valid for 10 years for those who are up to 60 years old, while those over that age will be valid for an indefinite period.

5 more states will start issuing the new RG model

In this sense, this new model can be issued in the following locations: Paraná, Acre, Minas Gerais, Distrito Federal, Goiás and Rio Grande do Sul, with the latter starting on the 26th.

According to the Ministry of Economy, “in this initial phase, new identities will only be issued for municipalities that have the information in the CPF according to their updated identifications. Citizens who do not have or have inaccurate information in the CPF registration can contact the Federal Government support centers to regularize their situation”. For those who want to know more information about the CPF, just consult it for free on the internet through the website of IRS.